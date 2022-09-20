Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Decked out semi truck is carrying Gator football gear
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football team has a new decked out truck to carry their gear and equipment. A moving crew loaded the truck early this morning with game day essentials. It took movers about 8 hours to load helmets, shoulder pads, cleets, and other equipment need to...
WCJB
Teacher of the Year winner makes a trip to Gainesville middle school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State winner Melissa Matz visited Lincoln Middle School for some music lessons from music teacher and 2022′s teacher of the year Todd Eckstein. Matz is a math teacher at Lakeside Junior High School and 2023′s newest teacher of the year. The math teacher traded...
Florida football: Tim Tebow Weighs in on Anthony Richardson
This Saturday, it is apparent that Coach Billy Napier must do something to get Anthony Richardson going to lead Florida football to victory. Richardson started off the year with a bang in his long-awaited first career home start against Utah. However, he is now 3 games into his first year in Billy Napier’s offense, and since then he has been disappointing.
Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Wing Kowacie Reeves
Examining the past, present and future of each Florida Gators' scholarship basketball player for the 2022-23 season.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
wuft.org
Alachua County schools sets new record with 45 National Merit semifinalists
Alachua County Public Schools set a district record of semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program with 45 students receiving semifinalist status. The National Merit Scholarship Program is a competition for high school students to earn thousands of dollars in scholarship money, and it is recognized as an indicator of academic talent.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Florida principals impacted by school violence release guide on dealing with tragedies
Orlando, Fla. - Principals impacted by school violence just released a new resource book to guide leaders on how to deal with on-campus tragedies. Some of the principals who helped write the guide are from Florida. The free resource breaks down how districts can be proactive and reactive to handling...
mainstreetdailynews.com
McGraw shares vision for SBAC at GNV4ALL meeting
GNV4ALL held its first live general body meeting since before the COVID pandemic at Howard Bishop Middle School on Wednesday night. Guest speaker Diyonne McGraw, a newly elected School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) member on a first-time all-female board, spoke on her top priorities. McGraw shared her vision for...
WCJB
UF Health Pediatrics evacuated after reports of smoke
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews and Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the children’s center at UF Health after a report of smoke in the building. Crews say someone called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report smoke in the elevator room. The building at 1699 S.W....
wuft.org
Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition
In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, September 22-28, 2022
The first weekend of the fall season brings sunny skies, cooler weather and the perfect opportunity to explore your wild side with What’s Good. Roam freely at the Carson Springs Wildlife Open House and see over 100 rare animals in a natural setting. Watch BMX racers fly through the track at the USA BMX Gold Cup Regional. Select from hundreds of Florida and pollinator-friendly plants at the Florida Museum’s Fall Plant Sale. Plus, raise a glass to Bavarian culture with Oktoberfest celebrations at local breweries.
wuft.org
Pit bull rescue works to rehome dogs in crowded shelters
Before Benji’s days consisted of cuddles and chasing soccer balls during games of fetch, he was stuck in a cage at a shelter that was running out of room. As a result, Benji was next in line for euthanasia to reduce overcrowding. The 8-year-old pit bull was freed from...
wuft.org
Alachua County residents express concern over proposed development that includes new UF golf course
Over 50 people crowded inside the Alachua County Administration Building Tuesday night to voice their concerns for a proposed development that includes a new University of Florida golf course in southwest Alachua County. Alachua County recently greenlit a special area study to examine the environmental impacts of developing the over...
mainstreetdailynews.com
AC staff, developers present plans for 4,000 acres
Alachua County staff, developers and UF officials presented information on Tuesday about three options for more than 4,000 acres along Parker Road on the west side of Gainesville and just outside the urban cluster. The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will continue the discussion on Oct. 11, focusing...
Independent Florida Alligator
Zeezenia International Market to reopen after fire
After more than three months of closure for repairs, Zeezenia International Market is set to reopen its doors to the public Friday. The store, one of the only Middle Eastern and Mediterranean markets in Gainesville, was forced to temporarily close down in June after a spontaneous combustion caused a fire inside the stockroom. Since then, the owners — Fawzy Ebrahim, 50, and his wife Zaineb Ebrahim, 42 — have worked nonstop to restore the damage and start their business again.
WCJB
‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
WCJB
Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
alachuachronicle.com
Ocala man arrested for Newberry carjacking
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Lee Rimes, 24, was arrested last night and charged with carjacking and battery after allegedly stealing a pickup truck. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded early Monday morning to a report of a carjacking in High Springs. The victim said a friend of his had come to his house recently with Rimes and that he had given the two men a ride to Lake City in a pickup truck owned by his father.
