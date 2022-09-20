ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

2 suspects attempt to burglarize hardware store; one suspect falls through the roof, police say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BlzB_0i2qcfHb00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD ) — On September 12, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to TP Outdoors in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary. Officers arrived at the scene and viewed video surveillance and discovered that two White males climbed onto the roof using a drainpipe and one of the suspects fell through the roof, leaving a hole.

NOPD searching for suspects on bikes in multiple cases

After the suspect fell through the roof, the two suspects fled the scene. On Monday, September 19, 2022, police located one of the suspects on Mitchell Street and he identified himself as 18-year-old Trevor Wayne Smith.

According to Smith, he did not intend to burglarize TP Outdoors and he mentioned that he was on the roof practicing “Parkour.” As of now, officers are still searching for the second suspect.

Smith was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
CALHOUN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU police investigate campus assault

A New Orleans man was arrested Tuesday by Grambling State University Police after investigation of an alleged rape on campus. Campus police received the report just after midnight Monday morning. The victim told investigators the suspect, who was known to her, engaged in the assault while she was too intoxicated...
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
West Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
City
West Monroe, LA
WGNO

Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic case investigated, one arrested

A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after police investigated a domestic abuse case at Cinnamon Place Apartments on Apple Drive. Ruston Police officers spoke with a man who said he and his wife had a verbal altercation in their bedroom. The man said the altercation escalated when his wife, Melissa Traylor, 30, allegedly threw a bottle, striking him in the face.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected shoplifter booked Sunday

Grambling Police arrested a New Orleans man Sunday after he allegedly resisted an officer investigating a shoplifting case. Rogers Chevron Mini Mart reported a theft in progress Sunday afternoon. The responding officer was given a description of the suspect who had taken multiple items without paying. The officer found a...
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayne Smith#Property Crime#West Monroe Police#Tp#Nexstar Media Inc
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police Department requesting assitance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured below. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident in the Walmart parking lot on September 13, 2022 at approximately 12:50 PM. The current location of the driver is unknown at this […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence. According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen. According to police, the victim mentioned that the suspect allegedly placed a gun on the back of their head as the […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Interaction with juvenile prompts charges

Ruston Police arrested a woman Friday morning after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend’s daughter with a knife during an evening of taunting and teasing the child. The juvenile and her mother visited the police station in the early hours of September 16 to report the incident. The victim said she was at her father’s residence on Eastland Avenue with her father’s girlfriend and her children when she was teased. She left with a friend and later returned to more bullying.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Y’all want to jump my daughter”: Monroe woman accused of pointing handgun during argument

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 6:16 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Halsell Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who mentioned that 31-year-old Tara Dena Emanuel brandished a handgun at the victim and several […]
MONROE, LA
KEDM

One dead in Richwood shooting

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out. “He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.
FARMERVILLE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy