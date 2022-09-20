Dogs are the most selfless and heartwarming beings in this world. Ishaan Chatterjee's dog, Lily, is more than just her owner's best friend. She has made a second best pal, the garbage collector, David. Every Friday for the past two years, Lily the Labrador waits in the yard for David, and when he passes by, he stops to offer her treats, pet and play with her.

