pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Who's a 'Golden Retriever-Husky Mix' Is Too Cute To Be True
Purebred dogs might get all the hype, especially at dog shows, but more and more mixed breeds are gaining popularity. Poodle mixes--like Cockapoos, Goldendoodles, and Aussiedoodles--are especially well known (and unfortunately are often taken advantage of by irresponsible breeders), but rarer mixes are entering the spotlight, too. One TikTok video...
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
Man Walking Dog Stabs Pet Puppies That Escaped, Killing One: Family
The two puppies were bought as support dogs and were only 10 months old. One was left dead while the other needs surgeries for its wounds.
Heart-stopping Moment Chihuahua Slides Into Lion Enclosure Goes Viral
According to the American Kennel Club, Chihuahua are tiny dogs with huge personalities, with a big-dog attitude.
microsoftnewskids.com
If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means
When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
Watch: Pit Bull who almost died of broken heart falls in love with new canine companion
Adopted into the same family, senior rescue pups Reese and Morgan were inseparable from the moment they laid eyes on each other. Eating, sleeping and snuggling together around the clock, it appeared these two elderly dogs were finally getting their much deserved ‘happy ever after’. But Reese was...
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
The litter of puppies "desperately need their mother," read Greenville Police Department's Facebook post with thanks for the "Good Samaritans who called it in."
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
msn.com
Good news: Struggling puppy gets a boost of encouragement from sweet little girl
Jett was born prematurely with hearing impairment. So was this little girl who was teaching him how to climb stairs. And the teamwork paid off!. Watch this adorable pair working together to make it to the top. Animalkind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs special relationships of...
Dog shares the 'sweetest' relationship with the garbage collector, her best friend
Dogs are the most selfless and heartwarming beings in this world. Ishaan Chatterjee's dog, Lily, is more than just her owner's best friend. She has made a second best pal, the garbage collector, David. Every Friday for the past two years, Lily the Labrador waits in the yard for David, and when he passes by, he stops to offer her treats, pet and play with her.
Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet With His Fluffy Features
"it's like someone just painted a golden retriever in rottie colours," one user said.
Mom Kicking Out Daughter Who Pawned Teen Sisters' Family Heirlooms Cheered
"It is called tough love and sometimes you just have to walk away and hope for the best," advised one Reddit user.
ohmymag.co.uk
This poor puppy who was dumped in a rubbish bin will need its leg removed
This cocker spaniel puppy with a damaged leg was abandoned by her owners and dumped in a bin when she most needed them. The pooch will need surgery to remove a leg and hours of therapy but is expected to live a happy life in the future. The rescue appeal for support to finance the costly treatments.
Stubborn Golden Retriever Refusing To Get Off Sofa for Grandma Goes Viral
A stubborn Golden Retriever has gone viral after claiming a comfortable seat and refusing to move. In a viral video posted by ozzybeargolden on TikTok, the puppy can be seen comfortably lying on an armchair that belongs to the user's mum. Oscar, the dog, doesn't even flinch as he has...
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog saw her friend starve to death and managed to find a happy ending
This pup was the lucky one of two dogsfound suffering in filthy conditions. Unlike her canine companion who starved to death right in front of her, Bessie survived and was able to overcome her trauma. A new dog now, she is happy in a wonderful home with loving owners. Rescued...
pethelpful.com
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic
Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
Golden Retriever Shares Wedding Dance With Bride and Groom in Sweet Video
Nashville lineman Randall Taylor and new wife, Cadie, were joined by his dog, Sadie, who "found her forever momma," as the groom wrote on TikTok.
Golden Retriever's 'Hectic' Morning Routine to Wake up Owners Goes Viral
"Would trade my cell phone alarm for that any day," wrote one TikToker of George's actions, while his owner "wouldn't change it for a thing!!"
Good News Network
Woman Hailed as Hero For Using Drone to Locate Over 200 Lost Pups For Free
A dog lover has been hailed a ‘real-life superhero’ for using her drone to reunite families with their lost pups—most recently, just in time before a ‘deadly’ storm hit. September 9th was a normal Friday for Erica Hart, as she abandoned her shopping trip to...
With rescue agencies at capacity, dogs up for adoption by OP Animal Control
The dogs were found on Cole Road and no owners have come forward. With rescue agencies at capacity, the dogs will be up for adoption by Orchard Park Animal Control.
