Hillside, NJ

Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
HCPO: Possible homicide at Belgrove Drive and Afton Street in Kearny

Update: A suspect is in custody and there is no danger to anyone in the area. This is a contained incident. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the death of a man in the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. More to follow.
KEARNY, NJ
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck

Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Two towns rally against plea deal in Fofana case

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the Maplewood and South Orange community came together on Thursday, Sept. 15, to protest the purported plea deal between the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, the defendant in the Moussa Fofana murder case. The rally and march, which...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
