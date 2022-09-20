Springfield Public Schools reminds parents to talk about ‘stranger danger’ after person reportedly tried to lure kids into car

Read full article on original website
Video shows arrest of man neighbor said shot gun near W. Springfield schools
A man was arrested in connection with a reported shooting that occurred in a residential West Springfield neighborhood in the proximity of West Springfield High School, West Springfield Middle School and Fausey Elementary School, early Thursday morning. West Springfield officials delayed school for two hours Thursday morning due to what...
West Springfield schools delayed 2 hours due to ‘police situation’ near schools
UPDATE: West Springfield police arrest man neighbor said fired gun near 3 schools. School in West Springfield will be delayed two hours Thursday due to an ongoing “police situation” near multiple school buildings, Mayor Will Reichelt said. In a message posted to Facebook around 6:40 a.m., Reichelt said...
West Springfield PD: Piper Rd. area now safe after threat
West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.
West Springfield schools ‘not the target’ of suspect who fired gunshots
A man suspected of firing multiple gunshots in a West Springfield neighborhood was not targeting any of the three school buildings nearby, officials said after the man’s arrest following a confrontation with police. West Springfield officials delayed school for two hours Thursday morning out of an abundance of caution,...
Michael Lyncosky is suspect who shot gun near West Springfield schools, police say
West Springfield Police have identified the man arrested early Thursday morning they say fired a gun in a residential neighborhood that’s near to three West Springfield schools. Michael Lyncosky, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
Michael Lyncosky had 20 criminal cases before being accused of firing shots near schools
The man who was arrested after reportedly firing multiple shots in a residential West Springfield neighborhood early Thursday morning — in the proximity of three West Springfield schools — has 20 criminal cases that date back to 2005, according to court records. Michael Lyncosky, 34, was arrested on...
Springfield seeing an increase in panhandling on busy intersections
Springfield have been noticing an increase in panhandlers on the streets. The 22News I-Team found out what the city is looking to do to stop panhandling.
Springfield man tased after allegedly pointing gun at school bus drivers
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after allegedly pointing a gun at school bus drivers.
westernmassnews.com
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
Springfield man hit 3 cars including police cruiser before arrest, police say
A Springfield man led police on a low-speed chase after refusing to stop when police attempted to pull him over for crossing the center line of Main Street with a blown out tire, police said. Police arrested Carlos Ortiz-Hilerio, 25, of Springfield at about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday after he...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police seeking suspects in Pride flag vandalism case
Police said that they believe the two people may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalism motivated by bias. Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?. Updated: 2 hours ago. In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing...
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing in Longmeadow
The Longmeadow police are looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police ask for help identifying vandals
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen in a home surveillance video. Investigators said on social media that believe the suspects may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalisms “motivated by bias against the residents of this same house” and that there may be another video of the incident shared online.
Man that stabbed Springfield officer in 2017 arrested again after throwing knife at officers
A Springfield man was arrested Monday after he was seen outside the police department armed with a knife and allegedly threw it at an officer.
Police investigate unattended death in Palmer
A police investigation is underway following an unattended death in a Palmer neighborhood Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke man arrested in Springfield SVU investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested by the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Wednesday morning for sexual assault charges that took place over the past several years. Officials said that the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit under Captain Brian Keenan, Holyoke Police Department, and...
westernmassnews.com
Jury convicts physical therapist of indecent assault
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient that was in his care. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the victim was being treated by 42-year-old Edward Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Services on Atwood Drive in Northampton in January 2019 for injuries sustained in a car crash. The victim reportedly testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body during three of the sessions.
MassLive.com
