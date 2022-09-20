Read full article on original website
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Wine Tasting on Saturday at Ancona's in Wilton Benefits Circle of Care
Head to Ancona's in Wilton this Saturday, September 24 from 3 to 6pm for a Kahal Wine Tasting benefiting Circle of Care, a nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer. The event is hosted by Dr. Michael Crystal with special guests Shawn and David Kahal. Ancona's is located at...
Happy Fall, Ridgefield! Prepare the Way for the Pumpkins, PYO and Fountain Mums
Ridgefield is certainly getting its fall ON! Jesse Lee Church is preparing for the arrival of the pumpkins, the Cass Gilbert Fountain is bedecked with yellow mums, and... the giant pumpkins will be rolling into town this weekend!. Quite fittingly, fall "officially" arrived today, Thursday, September 22! [In case you...
Autism Speaks Walk Unites Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Area Autism Community
The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Walk will be held on Sunday, October 2 at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains. The Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk is back to promote acceptance and raise vital funds for people with autism. This year, the Westchester Greater Hudson Valley Autism Speaks Walk will be held in person at New York-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center, bringing the community together to fuel the Autism Speaks mission and help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.
October4design: New Canaan's 10 Day Celebration of Architecture, Art, Design and Community
October4design is New Canaan, Connecticut’s, ten-day celebration of architecture, art, design and the community where it happens. Organized by the New Canaan Museum & Historical Society, New Canaan’s diverse creative community will open its doors to offer a peek into what gives this town its distinct character. Highlights...
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
Vietnam Traveling Wall Comes To Putnam
The Putnam County Joint Veterans Council (PCJVC) and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency is proud to announce that the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Putnam County this weekend. The Wall arrived on September 21st and will be set up today, September 22nd. For a pictorial of...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Davinci’s Pizza
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Davinci’s Pizza!...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Meal JOY
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Meal JOY!
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 15
The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 2:00 – 4:00. It’s fun for all ages as with all things pumpkin! Play fall themed lawn games such as cornhole and pumpkin tic-tac-toe, or join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Accelerated Movement Physical Therapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Accelerated Movement...
Memorial Service for Jennifer Mason, 61, this Saturday at Jesse Lee
Jenni became an elementary school teacher and worked in the Ridgefield Public School system for over 30 years. Jenni was also a devoted and active member of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. While she was involved in several different ministries, she is most known for her involvement in the choir, leader of the middle school youth group, being heavily involved with helping to organize and volunteer with the Appalachia Service Project (ASP), as well as being the founder of the church handbell choir. Jenni was part of the SymphoNYChorus, where she participated in concerts throughout the US and beyond.
Fairfield & BE Chocolat Welcomed Wallonia Minister-President of Belgium
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick welcomed Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo of Belgium to the Town of Fairfield on Tuesday, where he visited Atelier BE Chocolat located at 75 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill section of Town. Minister-President Di Rupo was among the foreign leaders gathering in New York this week for a session of the United Nations General Assembly.
RVNAhealth Earns Top Workplaces Award for the 10th Time
For the 10th time since 2011, RVNAhealth has earned a Top Workplaces award from Hearst Connecticut Media. The award is given to local companies that lead the way in workplace culture based on employee surveys. At RVNAhealth, the employees surveyed include clinical staff -- nurses, rehabilitation therapists, and certified nursing...
HMTX Industries Cuts Ribbon in Norwalk
Yesterday, Mayor Harry Rilling joined Office of Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader and Harlan Stone, the CEO of HMTX Industries for the ribbon cutting of HMTX Industries. Norwalk is proud that HMTX Industries, a global manufacturer of vinyl flooring, selected our City to call home for...
For Men Only, Let’s Talk: An Open Discussion For Men With A Spouse Or Partner Going Through Cancer.
Support Connection, Inc. announces a free program For Men Only, Let’s Talk: An Open Discussion For Men With A Spouse Or Partner Going Through Cancer. It will be held via ZOOM video conference on Tuesday, October 11, from 7-8 pm (NY time). Open to all men who have a...
The Sleeping Potato Eatery Opens at The SoNo Collection
Norwalk, CT: Norwalk's premier retail, lifestyle, and event space, The SoNo Collection, welcomes The Sleeping Potato to its level 3 marketplace of eateries. Recruited through its parent company, Brookfield Properties, The SoNo Collection will introduce this restaurant franchise’s Norwalk location on Friday, September 23 at Noon. The SoNo Collection management team, along with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting.
Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers
Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to open on Greenwich Avenue on October 1
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally beloved brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, will debut its first Connecticut location on October 1. Located on the iconic Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, the store is the brand’s first suburban scoop shop. The launch also marks a return to its roots for co-founders Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen who are Greenwich natives and whose ice cream journey began in town twenty years ago.
Agenda for Southeast Town Board Meeting on Thursday Sept 22, 2022
WORK SESSION/REGULAR MEETING 7:00 P.M. Turn Off/Put on Vibrate — All Electronic Devices. All meetings will be held at 1360 Route 22, Brewster, New York At 7:00 P.M. unless otherwise noted:. Thursday, October 6, 2022 &. Thursday, October 20, 2022. 5. Resolution — Local Law # , 2022 —...
“Reverse Mortgage” with Mutual of Omaha at the NF Senior Center Thursday
“Reverse Mortgage” with Mutual of Omaha : Thursday, September 22 at 1:30 at the Senior Center. Learn how the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage may give you the option to reserve the right to borrow against your home at a competitive rate giving you the flexibility to draw on these funds when needed in the future.
