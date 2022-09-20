Jenni became an elementary school teacher and worked in the Ridgefield Public School system for over 30 years. Jenni was also a devoted and active member of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. While she was involved in several different ministries, she is most known for her involvement in the choir, leader of the middle school youth group, being heavily involved with helping to organize and volunteer with the Appalachia Service Project (ASP), as well as being the founder of the church handbell choir. Jenni was part of the SymphoNYChorus, where she participated in concerts throughout the US and beyond.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO