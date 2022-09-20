ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State women's basketball TV schedule announced for the 2022-23 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball television schedule, along with tip times for those games, on Wednesday. BTN's first game of the season tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, when Tennessee visits Ohio State. Last season, both the Volunteers and Buckeyes made Sweet 16 appearances and finished ranked in the top 20 of the final AP Poll.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Bishop Hartley vs. St. Francis DeSales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Believe it or not, we've already reached the second half of the Ohio high school football season. This week on Friday Night Rivals, the Bishop Hartley Hawks will make the short trip to take on the St. Francis DeSales Stallions. The Hawks and Stallions will...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

I-670 west reopens following crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 670 westbound has reopened following a crash at High Street and Third St. A car that was flipped over on the interstate delayed travel for several hours Thursday morning. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX 28 will continue to update this story.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Changing of seasons could change your mood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Our last full day of summer certainly felt like it with high temperatures near 90 degrees, humidity levels up, and the threat of severe weather. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 p.m. and we have a big change on the way. If you...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tony Hawk skates in Columbus skatepark designed by his late father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk made a visit to Columbus Tuesday for a very special skate. In the late 1980s, the City of Columbus approached Tony's father, Frank, about helping to design a public skatepark in the Dodge Park Community Center. Tony said Frank had established...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Ohio State#Ohio Stadium#C J Stroud#American Football#College Football#West Division#Osu#Buckeye Nation#Washington State#Badgers#Buckeyes
myfox28columbus.com

Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot, killed following argument over parking spot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting on the north side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highfield Drive in the Sharon Heights neighborhood. One victim, 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney, was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital, but...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Keith Urban bringing World Tour to Nationwide Arena

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — After nearly four years, Keith Urban is meeting fans on tour with an arsenal of hits on his THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR! Joining Urban on stage in Columbus, Tyler Hubbard, lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line and 3x GRAMMY nominee Ingrid Andress.
COLUMBUS, OH

