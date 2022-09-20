Read full article on original website
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
The Madness: Ohio State releases hype trailer for Big Ten opener against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Wisconsin Badgers under the lights Saturday at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday night. "Madness is coming," tight end Cade Stover said narrating the...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State women's basketball TV schedule announced for the 2022-23 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball television schedule, along with tip times for those games, on Wednesday. BTN's first game of the season tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, when Tennessee visits Ohio State. Last season, both the Volunteers and Buckeyes made Sweet 16 appearances and finished ranked in the top 20 of the final AP Poll.
myfox28columbus.com
Former Ohio State Buckeye Harry Miller shares his inspirational mental health journey
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A night to inspire hope and resilience. Ohio State celebrated community members who are helping to change the face of mental health. One of those people was former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller. Miller was the keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Faces of...
myfox28columbus.com
Friday Night Rivals: Bishop Hartley vs. St. Francis DeSales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Believe it or not, we've already reached the second half of the Ohio high school football season. This week on Friday Night Rivals, the Bishop Hartley Hawks will make the short trip to take on the St. Francis DeSales Stallions. The Hawks and Stallions will...
myfox28columbus.com
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
myfox28columbus.com
I-670 west reopens following crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 670 westbound has reopened following a crash at High Street and Third St. A car that was flipped over on the interstate delayed travel for several hours Thursday morning. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX 28 will continue to update this story.
myfox28columbus.com
Changing of seasons could change your mood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Our last full day of summer certainly felt like it with high temperatures near 90 degrees, humidity levels up, and the threat of severe weather. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 p.m. and we have a big change on the way. If you...
myfox28columbus.com
50 Dates and 50 States: TikToker goes on nationwide journey to find his match
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new world of dating these days. TikTok bachelor Matthew Wurnig is on the hunt for his perfect match with his show 50 Dates & 50 States. The series, a fresh spin on reality dating shows, premieres on YouTube and chronicles the dating life of the 23-year-old.
myfox28columbus.com
Tony Hawk skates in Columbus skatepark designed by his late father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk made a visit to Columbus Tuesday for a very special skate. In the late 1980s, the City of Columbus approached Tony's father, Frank, about helping to design a public skatepark in the Dodge Park Community Center. Tony said Frank had established...
myfox28columbus.com
US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program, 2 with Central Ohio ties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Federal prosecutors say the defendants created companies...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
myfox28columbus.com
The Columbus Zoo introduces two new Dexter Cows to the My Barn experience
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is adding to its 'My Barn' experience, 2 new Dexter Cows! They're named Luna and Anna and they are being introduced to resident Dexter Cow 'Belle' along with the sheep, goats and chickens!. Guests will be able to see the two latest additions in action...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teacher accused of taking up-skirt videos not just at school, in Delaware as well
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — More details are being revealed after a Columbus City Schools teacher who was arrested this week, accused of videotaping students and trading sexual pictures and videos of minors. Justin Foley was arrested Tuesday. He was a teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. Police in Delaware,...
myfox28columbus.com
Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
myfox28columbus.com
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
myfox28columbus.com
'They're monsters,' sister of Short North murder victim seeks justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sister of a popular Short North bartender who was beaten to death early on Labor Day by two men said she’s still in shock at what happened to Gregory Coleman. “I'm still in shock,” Amanda Kusek said. “He didn't deserve what happened to...
myfox28columbus.com
Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot, killed following argument over parking spot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting on the north side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highfield Drive in the Sharon Heights neighborhood. One victim, 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney, was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital, but...
myfox28columbus.com
Keith Urban bringing World Tour to Nationwide Arena
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — After nearly four years, Keith Urban is meeting fans on tour with an arsenal of hits on his THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR! Joining Urban on stage in Columbus, Tyler Hubbard, lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line and 3x GRAMMY nominee Ingrid Andress.
