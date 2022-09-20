ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three people injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two SUVs were involved in a crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night. At about 5:30 p.m., a Chevy trailblazer was traveling southbound on Carpenter when they struck a Chevy equinox head on in the 8600 Block of South Carpenter. The Equinox then rolled over into a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Ambulances#Accident
fox32chicago.com

Uptown crime: Suspect wanted after robbing bank on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man is wanted for robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon. At about 12:27 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 4355 N. Sheridan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. The suspect did not display a weapon, but did present a note requesting funds, the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old among 2 charged in Humboldt Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The teens, 14 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy