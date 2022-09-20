Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
3 hospitalized, 4 shot near Chicago Police Headquarters in Douglas
Four people were shot Thursday afternoon near Chicago Police Headquarters in Douglas. Chicago police said a person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m., as the group stood on East 35th Street.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
fox32chicago.com
Three people injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two SUVs were involved in a crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night. At about 5:30 p.m., a Chevy trailblazer was traveling southbound on Carpenter when they struck a Chevy equinox head on in the 8600 Block of South Carpenter. The Equinox then rolled over into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
Video shows explosion before Austin building collapse, injuring 8; cause still under investigation
Victims suffered burns and traumatic injuries, fire officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Police issue alert of armed robberies, retail thefts on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of armed robberies and thefts on the city's Northwest Side. Each robbery occurred during the months of August and September. Police say in each incident, the suspect would enter the business, and display a weapon or imply that he was armed.
fox32chicago.com
Cause still unknown in West Side explosion that hurt 8 people
FOX 32's Joanie Lum speaks with the owner of the apartment building that exploded in South Austin Tuesday morning. The owner says the explosion originated in apartment 301 where the resident was severely burned.
fox32chicago.com
Uptown crime: Suspect wanted after robbing bank on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man is wanted for robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon. At about 12:27 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 4355 N. Sheridan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. The suspect did not display a weapon, but did present a note requesting funds, the...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
Chicago Journal
West Pullman man charged in Woodlawn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 critical, and another wounded
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man from the West Pullman neighborhood has been charged in a shooting over the weekend that left 2 people dead, another man in critical condition, and a fourth wounded, authorities said. Police announced charges Wednesday against Khalil Gilmore, 20, of the first block of E. Brayton...
fox32chicago.com
Clean-up, investigation continue for building explosion on West Side
Police investigate a building explosion on the West Side as the cause is still unknown. Crews are cleaning up debris from the fourth floor explosion to hurt eight people, leaving in serious or critical condition.
USPS hosting job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and letting you know about job openings.There's another USPS hiring fair on Chicago's South Side.The Henry McGee Station near 46th and Cottage Grove is hosting that from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Interested candidates will be able to talk to current employees about the job.To apply, visit the USPS website.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old among 2 charged in Humboldt Park carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The teens, 14 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
Comments / 3