Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County school bus is currently in a ditch along a busy Sandy Springs road near Ga. 400. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the bus crashed into a ditch on Northridge Rd. on Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
Thieves caught on camera walking off with professional lawn equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A landscaper claims he’s out of thousands of dollars after three men stole his equipment from his garage. The entire incident was captured on several surveillance cameras. Surveillance video shows what looks like three men making off with pricey lawn care equipment from a home...
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Fulton County jurors' cars target of break-ins
ATLANTA - Car crooks hit nearly a dozen cars Wednesday in the middle of the day at a Fulton County staff and juror parking lot. Many of the victims, potential Fulton County jurors, were stuck in the courthouse doing their civic duty. "I've never had a problem at that lot,"...
Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames
SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters could be...
Sisters disappear while walking in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a pair of teenage sisters who disappeared while walking in their neighborhood. Police say 15-year-old Lamiyah Edmondson and 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins left their Biscayne Blvd. home in Rex at 11 p.m. on Monday night without permission and never came back home.
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
Man wanted for assaulting woman in Fulton County courthouse bathroom, sheriff says
ATLANTA - Deputies in Fulton County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at the Fulton County courthouse on Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Labat said the attack happened in a women's restroom on the second floor of the courthouse. He said a man was "hiding" in the women's restroom and investigators found several bottles of alcohol.
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
Man arrested at Norcross apartment for shooting death of man over the weekend
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man was arrested on Thursdays for the shooting death of a DeKalb County man over the weekend. Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was taken into custody at the Parc 1795 apartments located along Graves Road in Norcross. Gandy is accused of shooting Lecorey Jerrell Blevins several...
Family members recall famous Sharpsburg landmark
A longtime Sharpsburg landmark is being declared a total loss after a significant fire at the Heirloom Market and Bakery. The building is located at 8861 Highway 54. The call came in after occupants of the building noticed smoke and flames coming from the building. The building was successfully evacuated as crews began the process of containing the fire, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan of Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Police: Woman tricked out of $10K with gambling scam in Perimeter Mall parking lot
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have a warning for shoppers after they say a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars at Perimeter Mall. The victim claims she was approached by an unknown woman in the parking lot of the mall who convinced her to play a card game for money.
Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in Stone Mountain, warns other drivers to be vigilant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are trying to identify four men who lured a Lyft driver into a Stone Mountain neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint over the weekend. It happened just after 3 a.m., according to DeKalb County police, who said the woman was answering a...
Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home. Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person. It...
That Extremely Realistic White Castle on Edgewood Continues to Fake People Out
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin. Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.
Next-door neighbor saves Henry County man from pit bull attack, he says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County man will not go out to his yard without a gun after he was attacked by two pit bulls. Paul Nix, 65, says he was burning trash in his yard off of Old Macon Highway and didn’t see the attack coming.
2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School. The district says the students involved could face...
Justice Arcade Opens in Avery Park
Justice Arcade is NOW OPEN at 10 The Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia. The new arcade which features 25 pinball machines ranging from the 1960’s all the way up to the 2010’s offers unlimited play for $15 per person per hour. The next closest pinball-themed arcade is Rock-n-Roll Pinball in Opelika, Alabama.
