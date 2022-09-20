ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is (interim?) Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla?

The Boston Celtics may suspend head coach Ime Udoka for a prolonged period of time following reports of a consensual intimate relationship with a female staffer. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Udoka could be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, and current Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla is a front-runner to step in as interim head coach.
Yardbarker

Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension

A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Ime Udoka replacement Celtics coach candidate revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly faces a severe suspension for an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”. While no final decision on the length of the suspension has been made, “internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season,” according to ESPN sources.
On this day: legendary Boston Celtics coach, president Red Auerbach born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary Boston Celtics head coach and manager Arnold Jacob “Red” Auerbach was born in Brooklyn, New York City, New York in 1917. The winningest front office executive in the history of North American professional sports with 16 titles to his name as a coach or general manager, Auerbach was also a socially conscious ally to Black players.
