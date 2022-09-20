Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montclair’s Bivio Pizza Napoletana is officially closed
After nearly five years of serving authentic Naples-style pizza to the Montclair community, Bivio Pizza Napoletana has announced that it has officially closed its doors. The announcement came to the community through an Instagram post that the owners, Tommaso and Jackie Colao, wrote on Sept. 19. “The time has come…After...
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer
Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs.
NJ movie theater to celebrate grand opening with a free movie night
Landmark Theatres is celebrating the opening of their first New Jersey location with a free movie night on Sept. 29. The theater, in the Closter Plaza, is having a soft launch on Sept. 27 & 28, showing “The Woman King”, “Moonage Daydream”, and “Don’t Worry Darling” with regular admission prices.
French-inspired online bakery to open 1st physical store in N.J.
From e-commerce cookies to the company’s flagship store, this bakery is ready to make a splash on New Jersey’s baking scene. Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is set to open in Westfield later in September. The French patisserie-inspired bakery and cafe will occupy 2,400 square feet of space at 62...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forget Starbucks, this coffee shop serves N.J.’s best pumpkin drink
Call me basic, but I love all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially this time of year, just as the weather begins to cool off — fall has to be New Jersey’s best season, right? Pumpkin cookies, cakes, beers, cocktails, and of course, coffees and lattes. While you’re rolling your eyes, I’m sipping a warm cup of autumnal goodness in pure bliss!
jerseydigs.com
520 Broad Street in Newark Sells For $49 Million
One of the more prominent office buildings in the Downtown Newark skyline has officially been sold as a large parcel at 520 Broad Street has changed hands. Rafael Holdings recently announced that they sold their 20-story building, which is home to several prominent companies. In addition to housing the cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company, 520 Broad Street also houses IDT’s worldwide headquarters.
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Properties Sold For Redevelopment
Two properties on Union Road in Spring Valley were recently purchased by MF Monsey Management. The properties were purchased from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley and are located at 53 and 61 Union Road. The combined purchase price was $4.65 million for a total of 1.12 acres. The properties were...
jcitytimes.com
What Does It Mean to Raise Your Children In Jersey City?
The other night I had a nostalgic moment as I stared into the matted green Astroturf at Groove on Grove. I wondered if the fake grass rug was the same one my kids danced and played upon over a decade ago. For a second I thought I saw my friend’s daughter, only to catch myself forgetting to age her by 12 years. The years seemed to have collapsed on themselves. These young kids replaced other young children. We all kept a watchful eye on our toddlers: The kids danced the same sort of ecstatic dervish, that much hasn’t changed. But a new generation of parents has replaced those of us card-carrying AARP members.
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment
There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. funeral home placed wrong body in grandmother’s casket, lawsuit says
Family members of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year have filed suit against the funeral home handling the arrangements, claiming the wrong body was placed in the casket. Josephine Struble, of Sussex County, died Dec. 28, 2021, at a rehabilitation and nursing center in Dover. The next...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8
During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
paramuspost.com
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 22, 2022 – Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Yatco, MD, FACS, as Medical Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery at Valley Medical Group. Dr. Yatco will also serve as the Subspecialty Director of Bariatric Surgery at The Valley Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s 26 Journal Square Nabs Three New Tenants
One of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods will be welcoming a trio of new companies as new leases have been signed inside a prominent Journal Square office building. The KABR Group and Kushner recently announced that Alliance Community Healthcare, Hanger Prosthetics, and Inter-Con Security will be taking up residence inside...
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
554
Followers
3K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 0