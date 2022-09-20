ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair’s Bivio Pizza Napoletana is officially closed

After nearly five years of serving authentic Naples-style pizza to the Montclair community, Bivio Pizza Napoletana has announced that it has officially closed its doors. The announcement came to the community through an Instagram post that the owners, Tommaso and Jackie Colao, wrote on Sept. 19. “The time has come…After...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Forget Starbucks, this coffee shop serves N.J.’s best pumpkin drink

Call me basic, but I love all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially this time of year, just as the weather begins to cool off — fall has to be New Jersey’s best season, right? Pumpkin cookies, cakes, beers, cocktails, and of course, coffees and lattes. While you’re rolling your eyes, I’m sipping a warm cup of autumnal goodness in pure bliss!
CRANFORD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

520 Broad Street in Newark Sells For $49 Million

One of the more prominent office buildings in the Downtown Newark skyline has officially been sold as a large parcel at 520 Broad Street has changed hands. Rafael Holdings recently announced that they sold their 20-story building, which is home to several prominent companies. In addition to housing the cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company, 520 Broad Street also houses IDT’s worldwide headquarters.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Spring Valley Properties Sold For Redevelopment

Two properties on Union Road in Spring Valley were recently purchased by MF Monsey Management. The properties were purchased from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley and are located at 53 and 61 Union Road. The combined purchase price was $4.65 million for a total of 1.12 acres. The properties were...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
jcitytimes.com

What Does It Mean to Raise Your Children In Jersey City?

The other night I had a nostalgic moment as I stared into the matted green Astroturf at Groove on Grove. I wondered if the fake grass rug was the same one my kids danced and played upon over a decade ago. For a second I thought I saw my friend’s daughter, only to catch myself forgetting to age her by 12 years. The years seemed to have collapsed on themselves. These young kids replaced other young children. We all kept a watchful eye on our toddlers: The kids danced the same sort of ecstatic dervish, that much hasn’t changed. But a new generation of parents has replaced those of us card-carrying AARP members.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment

There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
WESTFIELD, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8

During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral

A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
FRANKLIN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City’s 26 Journal Square Nabs Three New Tenants

One of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods will be welcoming a trio of new companies as new leases have been signed inside a prominent Journal Square office building. The KABR Group and Kushner recently announced that Alliance Community Healthcare, Hanger Prosthetics, and Inter-Con Security will be taking up residence inside...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

