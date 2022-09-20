ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Healthcare workers to demonstrate outside of Gov. office

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Members of the Save New York’s Safety Net (SNYSN) coalition will demonstrate outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s office on the second floor of the state capitol today at 1:30 p.m. Along with provider members of SNYSN, allies, supporters and patients will also be in attendance to join the demonstration. The demonstration will occur as the state Health Department (DOH) holds its second webinar on the transition of the Medicaid Pharmacy Benefit from managed care to fee-for-service.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

During the first DOH webinar, which was held on August 16, state officials focused primarily on process, and demonstrators will look to have the DOH and Gov. Hochul save critical services and care during multiple public health crises.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

NYS DOH seeks waiver to improve health equity

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) has set forward a plan for improved health equity in New York State, and formally requested to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for approval of a new 1115 Medicaid waiver amendment. The amendment would lay the foundation for reducing long-standing racial, disability-related, age-related, and other social and economic health disparities.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

Medical marijuana growing regulations for patients

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Starting October 5, medical cannabis patients and caregivers who are 21 and older and are certified through the Office of Cannabis Management will be able to grow it at home. Joseph Ortiz, Founder of Private Caregivers Collective, specializes in home cultivation. His business is now setting its sights on helping New Yorkers […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS New York

Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives

NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
POLITICS
wwnytv.com

What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Politics State#Politics Governor#Medical Services#General Health#The Save New York#Snysn#Health Department#Doh#Nexstar Media Inc
Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
Hot 99.1

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
96.1 The Breeze

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

Cannabis Control Board approves home growing regulations

NEW YORK (NEWS10) --The Cannabis Control Board has approved new growing regulations for medical patients and designated caregivers to grow their own cannabis at home. This vote paves the way for medical cannabis patients in New York to have a more affordable option to access their medicine.
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
HEALTH SERVICES
wrfalp.com

NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals

New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
INCOME TAX
longisland.com

Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections

Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy