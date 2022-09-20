Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Five To Be Honored At 91st LWC Homecoming Weekend
COLUMBIA, KY. — Three alumni and two longtime friends will be honored during Lindsey Wilson College’s 91st homecoming celebration, Sept. 21-25. The awards luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center, 430 Helen Flatt Drive.
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
wklw.com
Applications available for Eastern Kentucky flood relief grants
SOMERSET, KY ― Applications are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program to assist families impacted by the historic flooding that devasted Eastern Kentucky in late July. The program will award up to $500 per household to cover immediate needs resulting from the floods. The grants...
wymt.com
Pulaski County wide out continues to impress
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior wide receiver Chandler Godby has been balling to start the season. He currently leads all receivers’ in the state of Kentucky in reception’s and in receiving yards with 44 and 736. The Maroons are 4-1 to start the season, in large part...
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud Hardin County: Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards
Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards has been serving Hardin County for 75 years. The florist has expanded over the years and offers one-stop for all events.
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County prepares for EV battery-fueled growth in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hardin County is preparing for the growth of its community as construction of Ford twin battery plants continues. Louisville Water will supply water to Hardin County Water District #2 for 50 more years. The agreement secures abundant water for a growing Hardin County. The Ford plant...
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
935wain.com
Adair County Fiscal Court Awarded Grant Funds To Host E-Scrap Event
The Adair County Fiscal Court is happy to announce that we have been awarded grant funds from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management to host an E-Scrap (Electronic Waste) event the week of October 3rd, 2022-October 7th, 2022. Bins will be set out in front of the Adair County Recycling...
wymt.com
Missing Monticello woman found safe
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Golden Alert for Amy Marie Green has been canceled and she has been found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman. KSP said 45-year-old Amy Marie Green...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Bonnieville community. Around 2 p.m. Sept. 20, KSP responded to the scene of the crash near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway. Troopers say 26 year-old Hope Davis, of Leitchfield, was driving southbound on North...
kentuckytoday.com
3 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Barren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Bowling Green Post are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Barren County on Tuesday night, leaving three dead and two others injured. The KSP says they were contacted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department around 8 p.m. on...
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
Driver extracted from vehicle in Lincoln County crash
A Somerset man is under medical supervision after being extracted from his vehicle following a crash.
WHAS 11
Reward offered following vandalism at Bardstown Cemetery
The city is called the 'most beautiful small town' in America. Bardstown authorities are looking for the person responsible after a cemetery was vandalized.
WTVQ
Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
935wain.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event Set For Adair County Residents
PROVIDED BY: JUDGE EXECUTIVE GALE COWAN, ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT, AND DIVISION OF WASTE MANAGEMENT. Saturday, November 5th, 2022——8:00 a.m. CST to 12:00 p.m. CST. LOCATION: Adair County Road Department, 62 Service Rd, Columbia KY. Directions: Service Road is across from Harvey Ellis Motors on Hwy 55N. ITEMS...
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal collision near Cave City
CAVE CITY – Officials are on scene of a fatal collision along Highway 90 in northern Barren County. Little details were provided about the crash, which is reported near the 8000 block of Happy Valley Road. That’s just south of Crystal Onyx Cave. The vehicles involved are a commercial semi and passenger vehicle.
