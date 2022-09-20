Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Instagram Is Divided Over This Instant Noodle Dish at Trendy Restaurant in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Review Case in Deadly Lancaster Crash
The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a young man convicted of second-degree murder for a crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection. Davion Murphy, now 23, was convicted in March 2020 of three counts of second-degree murder stemming from the Jan. 11, 2018,...
Luna Criticizes Villanueva’s Record in LA County Sheriff Debate
The race for Los Angeles County sheriff kicked into high gear during a televised debate between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna, who traded barbs and criticisms on stage at the Skirball Cultural Center. Villanueva called Luna a puppet candidate for the Board of Supervisors during the Wednesday night...
Suits by Trio Alleging Injuries in Collision With Actor’s Son Consolidated
A judge has consolidated two separate lawsuits filed by three plaintiffs who say they were injured in a 2020 automobile accident in Brentwood that was allegedly caused by a son of actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker combined the cases...
Irvine Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Irvine physician agreed in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent...
LAUSD to Provide All Schools with Narcan Doses in Response to Recent Overdoses
Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be...
Mistrial Declared as Jurors Deadlock in Huntington Beach Murder Trial
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32-year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing...
State AG Takes Over Sheriff’s Probe of LACo Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Metro
The state Attorney General’s Office Tuesday seized control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation into allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl’s closest friends. The move...
Aliso Viejo Phlebotomist Accused of Assaults on Customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way. Jose Farias, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of battery and released...
Judge Says He May Dismiss Baldwin Park as Defendant in Deadly Pursuit
A judge has indicated he is poised to dismiss the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, in which the family members allege the negligent actions of three police agencies and the driver they were trying to pull over led to the 2019 deaths in West Covina.
Bass, Caruso Spar Over Homelessness, Other Issues in LA Mayoral Debate
The two candidates for mayor of Los Angeles agree that the city is in crisis, but during a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center, they shared their different approaches to addressing homelessness and crime as they head to Election Day in November. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso made...
LA Council Leaders Introduce Resolution Backing Abortion Rights Ballot Measure
A resolution to support Proposition 1, the November ballot measure that would establish a right to reproductive freedom — including the right to an abortion — in the state constitution, was introduced Tuesday by Council President Nury Martinez and Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell. “Abortion must...
LA County, State Easing Mask-Wearing Rules as COVID-19 Spread Slows
COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced it...
Teens Plead Not Guilty To Coachella Robbery, Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison
A teen is facing five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, was arrested on Sept. 8 with Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 58-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Arturo Recinos, 52, of Menifee was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar.
Felon Accused in Hammer Attack at Garden Grove Bar
A 36-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1 million bail, according to police and jail records.
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, of Westminster, was...
LA County to Lift Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting Friday, nor will they be mandated at airports and other transportation hubs. Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction in the state still requiring the mass-transit...
Judge Removes LAPD Officer From Suit Over Elderly Man’s Shooting Death
A lawsuit filed against the city by the children of a 70-year-old man allegedly shot to death by a Los Angeles police officer in 2017 was trimmed Tuesday by a judge who removed one of two officers as defendants in the case. Ruling on the city’s motion to dismiss the...
K Line Connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to Open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
