ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit

A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Review Case in Deadly Lancaster Crash

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a young man convicted of second-degree murder for a crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection. Davion Murphy, now 23, was convicted in March 2020 of three counts of second-degree murder stemming from the Jan. 11, 2018,...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Luna Criticizes Villanueva’s Record in LA County Sheriff Debate

The race for Los Angeles County sheriff kicked into high gear during a televised debate between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna, who traded barbs and criticisms on stage at the Skirball Cultural Center. Villanueva called Luna a puppet candidate for the Board of Supervisors during the Wednesday night...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Lifestyle
Pomona, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
West Covina, CA
Government
Pomona, CA
Government
City
West Covina, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pomona, CA
Local
California Government
mynewsla.com

Irvine Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs

An Irvine physician agreed in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

State AG Takes Over Sheriff’s Probe of LACo Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Metro

The state Attorney General’s Office Tuesday seized control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation into allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl’s closest friends. The move...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#El Torito#Disability#Human Resources#Binding Arbitration#Food Drink#Mexican#Pomona Superior Court#Fm Restaurants Hq Llc
mynewsla.com

Aliso Viejo Phlebotomist Accused of Assaults on Customers

Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way. Jose Farias, 29, of San Juan Capistrano, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of battery and released...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Judge Says He May Dismiss Baldwin Park as Defendant in Deadly Pursuit

A judge has indicated he is poised to dismiss the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, in which the family members allege the negligent actions of three police agencies and the driver they were trying to pull over led to the 2019 deaths in West Covina.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Bass, Caruso Spar Over Homelessness, Other Issues in LA Mayoral Debate

The two candidates for mayor of Los Angeles agree that the city is in crisis, but during a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center, they shared their different approaches to addressing homelessness and crime as they head to Election Day in November. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mynewsla.com

LA County, State Easing Mask-Wearing Rules as COVID-19 Spread Slows

COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Teens Plead Not Guilty To Coachella Robbery, Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison

A teen is facing five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, was arrested on Sept. 8 with Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee Arraigned

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 58-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Arturo Recinos, 52, of Menifee was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused in Hammer Attack at Garden Grove Bar

A 36-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1 million bail, according to police and jail records.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight

An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, of Westminster, was...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County to Lift Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports

With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting Friday, nor will they be mandated at airports and other transportation hubs. Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction in the state still requiring the mass-transit...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy