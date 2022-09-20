Read full article on original website
1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash In Grand Traverse County (Grand Traverse County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash on Wednesday morning that claimed a life. The crash happened on M-72 at Cook road at 10 a.m. in Williamsburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, three cars [..]
Top Headlines: Woman Pleads Guilty in Clare County Quadruple Homicide, and More
Farwell woman accused of shooting and killing four people last October pleaded guilty to first and second degree murder Wednesday. Read More. A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. . Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a...
Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car
GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Train car derails in Grass Lake shutting down tracks to complete investigation
A train derailed in the village of Grass Lake Wednesday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of north Lake Street and Michigan Avenue.
Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
Authorities identify man killed in fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a violent fight at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along Lake Michigan on Saturday.
Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case
A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest
A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
Michigan woman accused of killing dad, sister, 2 others in one day pleads guilty to murder charges
HARRISON, MI — A Farwell woman accused of killing her father, sister, and two contractors in one day last October has pleaded guilty to two murder charges. Judy M. Boyer, 54, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to single counts of first- and second-degree murder. Both are life offenses, but a conviction of first-degree mandates a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Fugitive
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who is wanted on multiple charges. The sheriff’s office says Zachary Allen Barron, 37, is wanted on multiple charges. His location is not currently known, but he was last seen downstate in Waterford. If you have any information,...
One dead, another injured in Bath Twp. crash Monday
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Bath Township police say that a woman died as a result of a serious crash that closed part of I-69 east on Monday. Though police have not released the identity of the woman who died, police have said she was a 22-year-old from St. Johns. A 26-year-old man from St. […]
2 seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on them at Kroger Distribution Center
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were seriously hurt by a semi-truck trailer that fell on them as they worked on it Tuesday in Chesterfield Township. Police said the victims were under the truck at the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue, when the supports gave out just after noon. The truck crashed down on them, injuring the chest of a 22-year-old from Davidson and the leg of a 25-year-old from Clay Township.
MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
Law Enforcement Searching for Two Suspects Who Robbed Lake-Osceola State Bank
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say robbed the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects are both males who wore sweatshirts and ski masks during the robbery. The suspects are believed to have fled...
MSP catch Ohio man who cut tether after he was caught on 4th of July in Northern Michigan with loads of drugs, cash
An Ohio man who was arrested for drug possession and assault charges on the 4th of July in Northern Michigan has been caught after he cut off his tether and failed to appear in court.
OWI leads to patrol car getting hit by another intoxicated driver in Michigan
A trooper with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post was hit while he was in his patrol car early Monday morning.
Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
Michigan man charged with intoxicated driving after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having a weapon, and possessing meth after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph on the highway, officials said. Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, of Manton, was pulled over at 9:34 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16)...
