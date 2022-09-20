ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car

GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
GAYLORD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police: 2 injured in head-on collision involving pickup, semi, box trucks

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Highway 51 was closed down for about six hours Wednesday after a triple-vehicle collision in Paw Paw Township. According to authorities, a 26-year-old man from Arkansas was driving northbound in a pickup near Eagle Lake Road when they sideswiped a southbound semi truck before crossing the centerline and hitting southbound box truck head-on.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
9&10 News

Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case

A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
LAKE CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan woman accused of killing dad, sister, 2 others in one day pleads guilty to murder charges

HARRISON, MI — A Farwell woman accused of killing her father, sister, and two contractors in one day last October has pleaded guilty to two murder charges. Judy M. Boyer, 54, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to single counts of first- and second-degree murder. Both are life offenses, but a conviction of first-degree mandates a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
FARWELL, MI
WLNS

One dead, another injured in Bath Twp. crash Monday

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Bath Township police say that a woman died as a result of a serious crash that closed part of I-69 east on Monday. Though police have not released the identity of the woman who died, police have said she was a 22-year-old from St. Johns. A 26-year-old man from St. […]
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on them at Kroger Distribution Center

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were seriously hurt by a semi-truck trailer that fell on them as they worked on it Tuesday in Chesterfield Township. Police said the victims were under the truck at the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue, when the supports gave out just after noon. The truck crashed down on them, injuring the chest of a 22-year-old from Davidson and the leg of a 25-year-old from Clay Township.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
abc57.com

MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
