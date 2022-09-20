ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS boys soccer team nearly stuns Seton Hall Prep

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team made a strong bid at beating Seton Hall Prep, the No. 1 team in the state according to the Star-Ledger, on Sept. 15 at home. The Cougars had a 2-0 lead with 1:37 remaining in regulation before Seton...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team notches first victory of the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After losing its first three games of the season, the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Caldwell, 2-0, on Sept. 17 at Caldwell. Senior Alex Capet scored a goal on an assist from junior Perry Kostidakis. Senior Shayne Hinton had a goal on an assist by Capet.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS girls soccer team has good start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has enjoyed a good start to the season. West Orange had a 2-2-1 record through Friday, Sept. 17. West Orange tied Montclair, 3-3, in the season opener on Sept. 8. Two days later, the team defeated Cedar Grove, 6-2, at home. Junior Madison Cyrus had two goals and one assist, junior Jaiden Schultz had one goal and two assists, senior Sidda Mitchell had one goal and one assist, sophomore Lauren Villasin had one goal, and sophomore Aminata Diop had an assist.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Caldwell

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Caldwell in three sets on Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Columbia won the first set, 25-21. After Caldwell won the second set, 25-19, Columbia won the third and decisive set, 25-17. Zoe Hall had seven kills and...
COLUMBIA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep Pirates soccer team rallies late to beat Columbia

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team raised its record to 4-1 on the season, going 2-1 this past week. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Pirates defeated Verona, 7-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. In the first half, the scorers were junior Eddie Krupski from senior Peter Batanjany, senior Joaquin Niehenke off a free kick, sophomore Daniel Ariza from senior Karan Chauhan and junior Maxwell Williams, and senior Luke Warjanka from Chauhan.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS field hockey team enjoys strong start to the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team won four games to improve to 5-1 on the season through Sept. 19. CHS defeated Newark Academy, 6-3, on Sept. 13, at home. Senior Sarah Cerny had three goals, senior Georgie Gassaro had two goals and one assist, and senior Sophia Vaccariello had one goal.
COLUMBIA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team posts first win of season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Catherine Parelli scored on an assist from junior Izabela Pereira in the first half, and freshman Ella Jimenez made eight saves for the shutout to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 13. It was the team’s first win of the season.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#High School Football#Jaguars#American Football#Highschoolsports#Javascript#Randolph High School#East Orange Campus#Eochs#The Randolph Rams
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS football team looks for first win of the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team hopes to get its first win of the season. The CHS Cougars will visit Hudson Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Caven Point in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic is 3-0. The Cougars lost to neighbor...
COLUMBIA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS girls soccer team tops Cedar Grove

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated Cedar Grove, 3-2, on Sept. 13 for its first win of the season. Lily Westhelle, a junior, had two goals, and sophomore Evie Campbell had one goal. CHS lost to Newark East Side, 3-1, on Friday, Sept....
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls tennis nets first two wins of season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team defeated Columbia and Cedar Grove in consecutive matches for its first wins of the season. GRHS defeated Columbia, 4-1, on Sept. 13 and Cedar Grove, 5-0, on Sept. 14. Glen Ridge then lost at Verona, 4-1, on...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Orange HS football team seeks to get back on winning track

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hopes to get back on the winning track. The OHS Tornadoes lost at Newark West Side, 37-6, on Sept. 17, for their second straight defeat to move to a 1-2 record. Orange will host Barringer on Friday, Sept. 23, at...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer hopes to make turnaround

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team seeks to bounce back from two straight road losses, to Caldwell and Millburn. Senior Ava Kotronis scored a goal on an assist from sophomore Katie Powers against Caldwell in a 2-1 loss on Sept. 13. Junior Olivia Gist made 11 saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep football team loses to Bergen Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team lost to Bergen Catholic, 35-1,4 at Jack McGovern Field at Bergen Catholic in Oradell. The Crusaders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. With 8:45 left in the second quarter the Pirates took a Bergan Catholic punt and drove 80 yards in eight plays, concluding with junior quarterback Liam Londergan scoring on an 11-yard run around the right end. Junior Jack Catchpole Jr. kicked the extra point to make the score 21-7.
ORADELL, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys win streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After losing in the season opener to Verona, 3-0, on the road on Sept. 8, the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team won three straight games. Junior Aidan Arnett scored a goal and assisted on junior Nathan Latifi’s goal in the 2-0 win over West Essex on Sept. 12 on the road. Freshman Dylan Arnett also had an assist, and junior Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Golda Och Academy cross-country team notches wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the Super Essex Conference meet at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the first of four weeks with dual-meet competitions. Golda Och Academy won both of its dual meets, beating Newark Central and Weequahic by 15-50 scores; the two opposing schools did not have any runners in the race.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
ELIZABETH, NJ

