Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys soccer team nearly stuns Seton Hall Prep
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team made a strong bid at beating Seton Hall Prep, the No. 1 team in the state according to the Star-Ledger, on Sept. 15 at home. The Cougars had a 2-0 lead with 1:37 remaining in regulation before Seton...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team notches first victory of the season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After losing its first three games of the season, the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Caldwell, 2-0, on Sept. 17 at Caldwell. Senior Alex Capet scored a goal on an assist from junior Perry Kostidakis. Senior Shayne Hinton had a goal on an assist by Capet.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team has good start to the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has enjoyed a good start to the season. West Orange had a 2-2-1 record through Friday, Sept. 17. West Orange tied Montclair, 3-3, in the season opener on Sept. 8. Two days later, the team defeated Cedar Grove, 6-2, at home. Junior Madison Cyrus had two goals and one assist, junior Jaiden Schultz had one goal and two assists, senior Sidda Mitchell had one goal and one assist, sophomore Lauren Villasin had one goal, and sophomore Aminata Diop had an assist.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Caldwell
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated Caldwell in three sets on Friday, Sept. 16, at home. Columbia won the first set, 25-21. After Caldwell won the second set, 25-19, Columbia won the third and decisive set, 25-17. Zoe Hall had seven kills and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football team cruises past Columbia, moves to 4-0 on the season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team rolled to a 40-0 win over neighbor Columbia High School of Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17, at the IHS football field. The Blue Knight improved to 4-0 on the season. Irvington jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep Pirates soccer team rallies late to beat Columbia
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team raised its record to 4-1 on the season, going 2-1 this past week. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Pirates defeated Verona, 7-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. In the first half, the scorers were junior Eddie Krupski from senior Peter Batanjany, senior Joaquin Niehenke off a free kick, sophomore Daniel Ariza from senior Karan Chauhan and junior Maxwell Williams, and senior Luke Warjanka from Chauhan.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS field hockey team enjoys strong start to the season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team won four games to improve to 5-1 on the season through Sept. 19. CHS defeated Newark Academy, 6-3, on Sept. 13, at home. Senior Sarah Cerny had three goals, senior Georgie Gassaro had two goals and one assist, and senior Sophia Vaccariello had one goal.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team posts first win of season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior Catherine Parelli scored on an assist from junior Izabela Pereira in the first half, and freshman Ella Jimenez made eight saves for the shutout to lead the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 13. It was the team’s first win of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team looks for first win of the season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team hopes to get its first win of the season. The CHS Cougars will visit Hudson Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Caven Point in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic is 3-0. The Cougars lost to neighbor...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team tops Cedar Grove
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated Cedar Grove, 3-2, on Sept. 13 for its first win of the season. Lily Westhelle, a junior, had two goals, and sophomore Evie Campbell had one goal. CHS lost to Newark East Side, 3-1, on Friday, Sept....
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis nets first two wins of season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team defeated Columbia and Cedar Grove in consecutive matches for its first wins of the season. GRHS defeated Columbia, 4-1, on Sept. 13 and Cedar Grove, 5-0, on Sept. 14. Glen Ridge then lost at Verona, 4-1, on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS football team seeks to get back on winning track
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hopes to get back on the winning track. The OHS Tornadoes lost at Newark West Side, 37-6, on Sept. 17, for their second straight defeat to move to a 1-2 record. Orange will host Barringer on Friday, Sept. 23, at...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer hopes to make turnaround
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team seeks to bounce back from two straight road losses, to Caldwell and Millburn. Senior Ava Kotronis scored a goal on an assist from sophomore Katie Powers against Caldwell in a 2-1 loss on Sept. 13. Junior Olivia Gist made 11 saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep football team loses to Bergen Catholic
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team lost to Bergen Catholic, 35-1,4 at Jack McGovern Field at Bergen Catholic in Oradell. The Crusaders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. With 8:45 left in the second quarter the Pirates took a Bergan Catholic punt and drove 80 yards in eight plays, concluding with junior quarterback Liam Londergan scoring on an 11-yard run around the right end. Junior Jack Catchpole Jr. kicked the extra point to make the score 21-7.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys win streak
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After losing in the season opener to Verona, 3-0, on the road on Sept. 8, the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team won three straight games. Junior Aidan Arnett scored a goal and assisted on junior Nathan Latifi’s goal in the 2-0 win over West Essex on Sept. 12 on the road. Freshman Dylan Arnett also had an assist, and junior Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och Academy cross-country team notches wins
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys cross-country team competed in the Super Essex Conference meet at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the first of four weeks with dual-meet competitions. Golda Och Academy won both of its dual meets, beating Newark Central and Weequahic by 15-50 scores; the two opposing schools did not have any runners in the race.
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
Comments / 0