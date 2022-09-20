Read full article on original website
El Cajon becomes ground zero for homeless hotels in San Diego County
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is again raising questions about his city’s growing homeless problem, as he says San Diego County is making El Cajon the go-to place for new homeless shelters. Wells is calling out San Diego County, as El Cajon is absorbing...
Illegal street vending in Gaslamp increases despite new laws
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been three months since the City of San Diego approved the new street vending laws, but the number of illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter continues to hit record highs. The law was passed to prevent vendors from taking over streets and sidewalks,...
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
San Diego Unified asks voters to approve $3.2 billion Measure U, its fourth school bond measure since 2008
The Nov. 8 ballot proposal would help to build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten and improve school security, officials say.
Crowne Plaza Hotel homeless shelter turns into processing center for migrants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
San Diego County, California, supervisors approve amendments to organics zoning ordinance
Board supervisors in San Diego County, California, voted unanimously Sept. 14 to amend an organic materials zoning ordinance to provide more options for community gardeners, farmers, commercial composters and residents, reports Times of San Diego. The amended zoning ordinance (ZO) will allow organic material processing or composting to occur in...
Fallen branch renews tree fight between neighbors in Del Mar
Trees and ocean views can be lovely things, but when they clash there can be trouble. Tree disputes in Del Mar can mean a trip to the City Council with a consultant, an arborist, photos, maps and lots of paperwork. The conifers in question are five Torrey Pines owned by...
San Diego to convert downtown hotel into shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that the city has taken possession of a 34-room hotel that will be transformed into a non-congregate shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness. The hotel is located on Pacific Highway across the street from the county administration building.
KeyBank Provides $49.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in San Ysidro, California
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $49.3 million in construction financing to 4132 Beyer L.P., a collaboration between nonprofit affordable housing Metropolitan Area Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County and Riverside-based Kingdom Development. The partnership will use the funds to develop Ventana al Sur, an affordable seniors housing community in San Ysidro, just across the Mexican border from Tijuana.
San Diego City Council holds special meeting on homelessness crisis
San Diego City Council held a special meeting on homelessness on Monday afternoon addressing several aspects of the problem.
Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
San Diego Channel
Questions about San Diego trash bin replacements
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a San Diego resident said a city trash truck destroyed his trash container, he turned to Team 10 to get answers about who is responsible for paying for a replacement. DJ Showtime, as he is known on stage, said his trash can has seen...
Controversial multi-unit housing project completed in Talmadge
SAN DIEGO — What was once a single-family home in the Talmadge area, now houses six units on one property. It's the first project to take advantage of San Diego’s density bonus program that was passed by the city council in 2020. Mayor Todd Gloria believes this is...
San Diego weekly Reader
Sports Arena developer Brad Termini pays Gloria dues
On September 13, the same day the San Diego City Council rubber-stamped Democratic mayor Todd Gloria’s pick to redevelop the city-owned sports arena and environs, the chosen developer filed disclosure papers revealing it spent $34,000 during the final quarter of last year, $36,000 in the first quarter of this year, and $48,000 during the quarter after that to grease the project’s way through city hall.
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego Awarded $4.3 Million for Homelessness
Vista, Oceanside and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said more than half the county’s fund remains available...
SD housing commission gets $7.5M for minority homebuyers
Reports show the rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households.
Chabad Movement Fires Rabbi at UC San Diego, Asks Resignation of Poway Rabbi
The Chabad religious movement has fired Rabbi Yehuda Hadjadj at Chabad of UC San Diego and has asked for the resignation of Rabbi Mendel Goldstein of Chabad of Poway in the aftermath of a fraud scheme that sent Goldstein’s father to prison. Chabad of San Diego’s regional director, Rabbi...
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
