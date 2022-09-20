ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Illegal street vending in Gaslamp increases despite new laws

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been three months since the City of San Diego approved the new street vending laws, but the number of illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter continues to hit record highs. The law was passed to prevent vendors from taking over streets and sidewalks,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
kusi.com

Crowne Plaza Hotel homeless shelter turns into processing center for migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

San Diego County, California, supervisors approve amendments to organics zoning ordinance

Board supervisors in San Diego County, California, voted unanimously Sept. 14 to amend an organic materials zoning ordinance to provide more options for community gardeners, farmers, commercial composters and residents, reports Times of San Diego. The amended zoning ordinance (ZO) will allow organic material processing or composting to occur in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
delmartimes.net

Fallen branch renews tree fight between neighbors in Del Mar

Trees and ocean views can be lovely things, but when they clash there can be trouble. Tree disputes in Del Mar can mean a trip to the City Council with a consultant, an arborist, photos, maps and lots of paperwork. The conifers in question are five Torrey Pines owned by...
DEL MAR, CA
Todd Gloria
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KeyBank Provides $49.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in San Ysidro, California

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $49.3 million in construction financing to 4132 Beyer L.P., a collaboration between nonprofit affordable housing Metropolitan Area Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County and Riverside-based Kingdom Development. The partnership will use the funds to develop Ventana al Sur, an affordable seniors housing community in San Ysidro, just across the Mexican border from Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

waternewsnetwork.com

Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year

The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Questions about San Diego trash bin replacements

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a San Diego resident said a city trash truck destroyed his trash container, he turned to Team 10 to get answers about who is responsible for paying for a replacement. DJ Showtime, as he is known on stage, said his trash can has seen...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Sports Arena developer Brad Termini pays Gloria dues

On September 13, the same day the San Diego City Council rubber-stamped Democratic mayor Todd Gloria’s pick to redevelop the city-owned sports arena and environs, the chosen developer filed disclosure papers revealing it spent $34,000 during the final quarter of last year, $36,000 in the first quarter of this year, and $48,000 during the quarter after that to grease the project’s way through city hall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
SAN DIEGO, CA

