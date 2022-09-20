On September 13, the same day the San Diego City Council rubber-stamped Democratic mayor Todd Gloria’s pick to redevelop the city-owned sports arena and environs, the chosen developer filed disclosure papers revealing it spent $34,000 during the final quarter of last year, $36,000 in the first quarter of this year, and $48,000 during the quarter after that to grease the project’s way through city hall.

