RLCJ Cooke
2d ago
Something mysterious is going on these highways and interstates. Road rage
5
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one...
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on State Road 37 in Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.
2 critical after shooting near church on Indy's north side
At least two people were critically injured after being shot outside a church Thursday afternoon on the city's north side, police say.
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
Indy ties recent record for fatal hit-and-run crashes after man is killed on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s south side. Police say an off-duty IMPD civilian employee was headed home from work when they spotted the victim dead in the southbound lanes of State Road 37 at Epler. Police believe the victim, identified Wednesday afternoon by the Marion County Coroner’s Office […]
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
WIBC.com
3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
Crane knocks power lines across I-70, causes closure near Rural and Keystone
Drivers should expect an extended closure on Interstate 70 on the city's east side after a crane knocked power lines onto the highway, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP: Teens arrested after being clocked going 111 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake guns in vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Jackson County Wednesday morning after Indiana State Police reportedly caught them going more than 110 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake firearms in the vehicle. Around 10 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Acura on I-65 South near the Seymour exit. State Police say the […]
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
Hendricks County Highway Department employee killed in accident
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee lost his life in a construction accident Wednesday. At around 9:45 a.m., emergency responders were called to a fatal accident near County Road 450S, which is close to County Road 675W. The Hendricks County Highway Department was working near...
'Learn to put the guns down': Family responds to deadly Cumberland shooting
Three people were shot Wednesday evening in Cumberland at a Speedway gas station. According to Cumberland Chief Suzanne Woodland, one person died at the hospital and two others were transported
IMPD asking for help locating missing 64-year-old man
IMPD is asking for the community's help in locating a missing man. 64-year-old Ricky L. Burns was last seen Tuesday in the 3800 block of S. Keystone Avenue.
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – She told police she remembered people yelling that she was dragging a scooter behind her car. She remembered police arriving at the scene. But 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, court documents said, initially told police she had no recollection of what caused damage to her car, a claim refuted by a passenger she’d decided […]
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
