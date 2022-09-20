ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 5

RLCJ Cooke
2d ago

Something mysterious is going on these highways and interstates. Road rage

FOX59

Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

