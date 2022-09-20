Read full article on original website
barbertonherald.com
Mum Fest in a Magic City
Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
barbertonherald.com
‘One-and-done’ turns 32
The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
scriptype.com
Northfield Baptist Church celebrates associate pastor’s 20th anniversary
SummerFest at Northfield Baptist Church provided the perfect opportunity to recognize Associate Pastor Eric Puff for his two decades of service to the congregation. Puff, who celebrated 20 years with the church on Sept. 1, was presented with a special plaque commemorating his anniversary at the conclusion of SummerFest on Aug. 7.
scriptype.com
Eagle Scout project goes life-size with human foosball court
Independence Middle School recently welcomed the addition of a new human-sized foosball court to its campus over the summer. The court, which will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 4, is available for students and community members to use. Bryanna LeRoy, a junior at Independence High School, created the...
scriptype.com
Annual music fest strikes high note with community
Guests enjoyed an eclectic blend of musical styles from acts including David Mayfield Parade, Diana Chittester, Marc Lee Shannon & My Other Brothers Band, Spyder Stompers & Sugar Pie, Charlie Mosbrook and Sunshine Daydream as part of Broadview Heights’ second annual community Musical Festival Aug. 12-13. Food truck vendors...
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
scriptype.com
‘Brecksville Squares’ celebrates over 35 years of dancing
The “Brecksville Squares” square dancing club is perhaps the city’s best kept secret when it comes to activities and social groups. With only 52 current members, the group is small, but its members are exceptionally dedicated and passionate about the style of dance that they love. David...
spectrumnews1.com
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
daltonkidronnews.com
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
scriptype.com
Emerald Necklace Garden Club
The Emerald Necklace Garden Club will discuss how to overwinter tropical plants at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. Pat Cotsman and Nathalie Petri, two local gardeners with proven expertise in saving tropical plants such as canna, elephant ears, caladiums and dahlias from year to year will share tips on how these favorites can be brought indoors and enjoyed over the winter as house plants The meeting takes place at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9201 Brecksville Rd. The business meeting is at 9:15 a.m.; the speaker presentation begins at 10 a.m. The presentation also includes information on overwintering geraniums, begonias and coleus as well as more unusual tropicals, such as brugmansia. Guests are welcome but need to register for the meeting with Julie at jbmdoodlebug@gmail.com or 330-807-9050. Additional information is available at the club’s website, EmeraldNecklaceGardenClub.org. Follow ENGC on Facebook at Emerald Necklace Garden Club for a variety of interesting garden news. ∞
wksu.org
Redlining is affecting Northeast Ohio's children's ability to breathe. Here's what we can do
In February 2022, 7-year-old Cayden Dillon was playing with other kids in his kindergarten class. “His gym teacher had started to notice that he was having trouble breathing,” said his mother Tracy Dillion. “They ended up calling 911 because they just didn’t know what was happening or if it was something bad.”
scriptype.com
About Town
Shout out to the Brecksville Belugas Recreation Swim Team for winning first place at the Cuyahoga Valley Swim League Championship meet. Way to go Belugas!. Congrats also go out to Brecksville Police Officer John Muller and his new K9 partner, Boss. Officer Muller and Boss both graduated K9 Training Academy and can now be found on patrol.
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
northeastohioparent.com
Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru
Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
scriptype.com
Independence, Brecksville fire chiefs discuss decrease in applicants
Why has the number of applicants decreased at fire departments around Ohio?. “This is a question that is being discussed frequently during county fire chief and state fire chief association meetings and I believe one contributing factor is a result of the impact of COVID,” said Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska.
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
U.S. Postal Service struggles with worker shortage, delivery delays in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and the nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
