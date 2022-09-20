ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
barbertonherald.com

‘One-and-done’ turns 32

The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
BARBERTON, OH
scriptype.com

Northfield Baptist Church celebrates associate pastor’s 20th anniversary

SummerFest at Northfield Baptist Church provided the perfect opportunity to recognize Associate Pastor Eric Puff for his two decades of service to the congregation. Puff, who celebrated 20 years with the church on Sept. 1, was presented with a special plaque commemorating his anniversary at the conclusion of SummerFest on Aug. 7.
NORTHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Eagle Scout project goes life-size with human foosball court

Independence Middle School recently welcomed the addition of a new human-sized foosball court to its campus over the summer. The court, which will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 4, is available for students and community members to use. Bryanna LeRoy, a junior at Independence High School, created the...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Brecksville, OH
Cleveland, OH
scriptype.com

Annual music fest strikes high note with community

Guests enjoyed an eclectic blend of musical styles from acts including David Mayfield Parade, Diana Chittester, Marc Lee Shannon & My Other Brothers Band, Spyder Stompers & Sugar Pie, Charlie Mosbrook and Sunshine Daydream as part of Broadview Heights’ second annual community Musical Festival Aug. 12-13. Food truck vendors...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

‘Brecksville Squares’ celebrates over 35 years of dancing

The “Brecksville Squares” square dancing club is perhaps the city’s best kept secret when it comes to activities and social groups. With only 52 current members, the group is small, but its members are exceptionally dedicated and passionate about the style of dance that they love. David...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Christ
spectrumnews1.com

The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH
scriptype.com

Emerald Necklace Garden Club

The Emerald Necklace Garden Club will discuss how to overwinter tropical plants at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. Pat Cotsman and Nathalie Petri, two local gardeners with proven expertise in saving tropical plants such as canna, elephant ears, caladiums and dahlias from year to year will share tips on how these favorites can be brought indoors and enjoyed over the winter as house plants The meeting takes place at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9201 Brecksville Rd. The business meeting is at 9:15 a.m.; the speaker presentation begins at 10 a.m. The presentation also includes information on overwintering geraniums, begonias and coleus as well as more unusual tropicals, such as brugmansia. Guests are welcome but need to register for the meeting with Julie at jbmdoodlebug@gmail.com or 330-807-9050. Additional information is available at the club’s website, EmeraldNecklaceGardenClub.org. Follow ENGC on Facebook at Emerald Necklace Garden Club for a variety of interesting garden news. ∞
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

About Town

Shout out to the Brecksville Belugas Recreation Swim Team for winning first place at the Cuyahoga Valley Swim League Championship meet. Way to go Belugas!. Congrats also go out to Brecksville Police Officer John Muller and his new K9 partner, Boss. Officer Muller and Boss both graduated K9 Training Academy and can now be found on patrol.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
PAINESVILLE, OH
scriptype.com

Independence, Brecksville fire chiefs discuss decrease in applicants

Why has the number of applicants decreased at fire departments around Ohio?. “This is a question that is being discussed frequently during county fire chief and state fire chief association meetings and I believe one contributing factor is a result of the impact of COVID,” said Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska.
BRECKSVILLE, OH

