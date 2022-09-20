The Emerald Necklace Garden Club will discuss how to overwinter tropical plants at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. Pat Cotsman and Nathalie Petri, two local gardeners with proven expertise in saving tropical plants such as canna, elephant ears, caladiums and dahlias from year to year will share tips on how these favorites can be brought indoors and enjoyed over the winter as house plants The meeting takes place at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9201 Brecksville Rd. The business meeting is at 9:15 a.m.; the speaker presentation begins at 10 a.m. The presentation also includes information on overwintering geraniums, begonias and coleus as well as more unusual tropicals, such as brugmansia. Guests are welcome but need to register for the meeting with Julie at jbmdoodlebug@gmail.com or 330-807-9050. Additional information is available at the club’s website, EmeraldNecklaceGardenClub.org. Follow ENGC on Facebook at Emerald Necklace Garden Club for a variety of interesting garden news. ∞

RICHFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO