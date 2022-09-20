Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
scriptype.com
Annual music fest strikes high note with community
Guests enjoyed an eclectic blend of musical styles from acts including David Mayfield Parade, Diana Chittester, Marc Lee Shannon & My Other Brothers Band, Spyder Stompers & Sugar Pie, Charlie Mosbrook and Sunshine Daydream as part of Broadview Heights’ second annual community Musical Festival Aug. 12-13. Food truck vendors...
scriptype.com
Michel featured in uplifting fundraiser for critically injured children
Life is worth celebrating. Contessa Michel of BoBella Party Design & Gifts couldn’t have picked a more appropriate tagline when she started her balloon business a year ago. The Broadview Heights business owner was recently selected to participate in the Give Kids the World Village immersive balloon wonderland in Orlando, Fla. Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre nonprofit resort providing cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.
scriptype.com
Local church to put the spotlight on homelessness Oct. 2
The “Portraits of Homelessness” exhibit, one component of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church’s upcoming awareness event, is putting attendees face-to-face with the plight of those living without permanent housing in Northeast Ohio. The moving portraits, taken by Lydia Bailey of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, feature the faces and...
scriptype.com
About Town
Shout out to the Brecksville Belugas Recreation Swim Team for winning first place at the Cuyahoga Valley Swim League Championship meet. Way to go Belugas!. Congrats also go out to Brecksville Police Officer John Muller and his new K9 partner, Boss. Officer Muller and Boss both graduated K9 Training Academy and can now be found on patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scriptype.com
Eagle Scout project goes life-size with human foosball court
Independence Middle School recently welcomed the addition of a new human-sized foosball court to its campus over the summer. The court, which will have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 4, is available for students and community members to use. Bryanna LeRoy, a junior at Independence High School, created the...
scriptype.com
Rec Center renovations, repairs complete
Members of the Broadview Heights Recreation Center can take advantage of new men’s and women’s locker rooms, as well as a new stretching area, located adjacent to the fitness center. The former women’s restroom has been divided into separate men’s and women’s sections. New block dividing walls, panel...
scriptype.com
Brecksville open on Columbus Day
Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10, is not a Brecksville City holiday and therefore city buildings will be open at their regular hours. Rubbish and recycling pick up will happen on Columbus Day. If you’d like to have a turkey dinner early, it’s Thanksgiving Day in Canada. Oct. 12...
scriptype.com
Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road
Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
RELATED PEOPLE
scriptype.com
Council approves TIF for laundry, dry cleaning processing plant
Brecksville City Council approved an economic incentive agreement with Retail Enterprises to open a Tide Cleaners laundry and dry-cleaning facility on Brecksville Road, just south of Snowville Road. As part of the 10-year tax incentive agreement, the city has agreed to provide the company with an annual grant equal to...
scriptype.com
IHS alum now accomplished runner and musician in Paris
This summer, a veritable symphony of runners competed in the Burning River Endurance Run and Relay, a 100-mile run for seasoned athletes in the Cuyahoga Valley. One participant originally hailed from Independence, but ventured about 3,900 miles from Paris, France, for the Ohio conquest. And did it in the midst of a thriving music career.
scriptype.com
Northfield Baptist Church celebrates associate pastor’s 20th anniversary
SummerFest at Northfield Baptist Church provided the perfect opportunity to recognize Associate Pastor Eric Puff for his two decades of service to the congregation. Puff, who celebrated 20 years with the church on Sept. 1, was presented with a special plaque commemorating his anniversary at the conclusion of SummerFest on Aug. 7.
scriptype.com
New elementary school welcomes inaugural class of students
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School welcomed its first class of students back to brand new classrooms Sept. 6. In the fall of 2016, the District formed a facilities committee consisting of parents, staff, teachers and community members to evaluate the condition, use and future of its four elementary buildings: Central School, Chippewa Elementary, Highland Drive Elementary and Hilton Elementary. The committee recommended to the BBH Board of Education closure of these elementary schools and construction of a new school that would house all students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scriptype.com
Nordonia’s ‘Knights TV’ begins partnership with Community Focus
Nordonia High School’s “Knights TV” athletics streaming program has operated on student knowledge and equipment since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the program is getting a technological boost for this football season. Knights TV will refine its streaming process and reach more viewers through...
scriptype.com
Independence, Brecksville fire chiefs discuss decrease in applicants
Why has the number of applicants decreased at fire departments around Ohio?. “This is a question that is being discussed frequently during county fire chief and state fire chief association meetings and I believe one contributing factor is a result of the impact of COVID,” said Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska.
scriptype.com
Do-Not-Knock program now in Brecksville
To help prevent unwanted door-to-door solicitors, Brecksville has partnered with NOPEC to provide a Do-Not-Knock registry. Residents can register online at blocktheknock.com or by calling NOPEC’s customer service number at 855-667-3201. Your address will be listed on the registry, and you will receive a Do-Not-Knock window cling to display near your front door at no cost.
scriptype.com
Meadowbrook bridge construction to begin this year
Replacement of the Meadowbrook Boulevard bridge is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall. In addition to replacing the bridge that spans Hemlock Creek, construction will include minor stream bank stabilization on the east side of the creek, immediately upstream and downstream of the bridge, according to engineer Don Ramm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scriptype.com
Board discusses substitute pay, need for wrestling room
The Independence Board of Education discussed pay for substitute teachers before tabling a resolution to increase compensation for certified substitutes from $100 to $110 a day. Certified substitutes require teaching credentials; classified substitutes do not need certification or a license. Superintendent Ben Hegedish said the board wanted to address rates...
scriptype.com
Trustees Corner
I had several calls concerning a large crane in the township parking lot. Sagamore Hills has a variety of businesses renting space on the township tower. One of the businesses was enhancing their communication. It has nothing to do with township dispatching, which is being done by the city of Macedonia. We did repave the township parking lot. The last time this was done was in the 1990s.
scriptype.com
Council approves final payments to architectural firm
Members of Broadview Heights City Council approved a resolution amending an agreement with Van Auken Akins Architects for architectural services provided in connection with a proposed new fire department headquarters and station. Residents voted down the measure by a 60/40 margin in May, which called for a 24,350-square-foot, $11.5 million facility to be built on the city campus.
scriptype.com
Councilman serves in several capacities within Ohio Military Reserve
Captain Jim Trakas has been part of the Ohio Military Reserve for nine years, serving as a company commander, public information officer, and most recently, a public affairs officer for the Ohio State Defense Forces. Trakas, an Independence councilman, said he wanted to serve in some capacity, as his father...
Comments / 0