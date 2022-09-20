Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School welcomed its first class of students back to brand new classrooms Sept. 6. In the fall of 2016, the District formed a facilities committee consisting of parents, staff, teachers and community members to evaluate the condition, use and future of its four elementary buildings: Central School, Chippewa Elementary, Highland Drive Elementary and Hilton Elementary. The committee recommended to the BBH Board of Education closure of these elementary schools and construction of a new school that would house all students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO