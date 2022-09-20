Merril Hoge says Pitt's offense runs more 'pro concepts' than Steelers

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The Pittsburgh Steelers are only two weeks into the 2022 season and there seems to already be unrest regarding the offense.

After a pair of games the Steelers hold a 1-1 record, but the offense has been a letdown in both games.

They may be out of the league, but the people of Pittsburgh listen when Ben Roethlisberger and Merril Hoge speak.

A perfect storm when Hoge joined Roethlisberger on his new podcast Footbahlin; and because it’s the talk of the town, of course they discussed the Steelers offense.

According to Hoge, he says that the offense being deployed by the Pitt Panthers has more pro concepts than the Steelers.

“Pitt’s offense had more pro concepts,” Hoge said. “When I was watching [Kenny] Pickett… can he throw concepts? Well yeah, because he was doing it in college.”

This take doesn’t seem to be knock against the play of Mitch Trubisky, but more a critique style of play the Steelers offense is using.

“If you took away their gadgets and misdirection, half of their offense is gone,” Hoge said. “Those are usually wrinkles, they’re not the foundation of an offense.”

Hoge noted the Steelers lack of rout combinations and said there wasn’t a lot of ‘pro stuff.’

It’s only been two weeks and Steeler nation is ready for something to change.