ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Merril Hoge says Pitt's offense runs more 'pro concepts' than Steelers

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WH5y_0i2qZogj00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The Pittsburgh Steelers are only two weeks into the 2022 season and there seems to already be unrest regarding the offense.

After a pair of games the Steelers hold a 1-1 record, but the offense has been a letdown in both games.

They may be out of the league, but the people of Pittsburgh listen when Ben Roethlisberger and Merril Hoge speak.

A perfect storm when Hoge joined Roethlisberger on his new podcast Footbahlin; and because it’s the talk of the town, of course they discussed the Steelers offense.

According to Hoge, he says that the offense being deployed by the Pitt Panthers has more pro concepts than the Steelers.

“Pitt’s offense had more pro concepts,” Hoge said. “When I was watching [Kenny] Pickett… can he throw concepts? Well yeah, because he was doing it in college.”

This take doesn’t seem to be knock against the play of Mitch Trubisky, but more a critique style of play the Steelers offense is using.

“If you took away their gadgets and misdirection, half of their offense is gone,” Hoge said. “Those are usually wrinkles, they’re not the foundation of an offense.”

Hoge noted the Steelers lack of rout combinations and said there wasn’t a lot of ‘pro stuff.’

It’s only been two weeks and Steeler nation is ready for something to change.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Steelers vs. Browns Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Now that we’re in Week 3,  it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merril Hoge
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy