23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
LITTLETON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 9:46 p.m. Police said Catherine Hay’s last known location was in Granite on Sunday. Police encourage anyone with information to call 303-795-3896.
Original: The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Catherine Hay was last seen in The Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock around 9 a.m.Man arrested in deadly crash that killed Weld County deputy
Police said she drives a blue 2019 Chevrolet Trax. The license plate is BSBB62.
According to police, Hay is an avid hiker, especially of 14ers. However, all of her gear was left at home, police said.
If you any have information on her whereabouts, please contact LPD Detective Goodman, 303-795-3896.
