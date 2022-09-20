ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGxDH_0i2qZerT00

LITTLETON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 9:46 p.m. Police said Catherine Hay’s last known location was in Granite on Sunday. Police encourage anyone with information to call 303-795-3896.

Original: The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Catherine Hay was last seen in The Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock around 9 a.m.

Man arrested in deadly crash that killed Weld County deputy

Police said she drives a blue 2019 Chevrolet Trax. The license plate is BSBB62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kev52_0i2qZerT00
Catherine Hay, Littleton Police Department

According to police, Hay is an avid hiker, especially of 14ers. However, all of her gear was left at home, police said.

If you any have information on her whereabouts, please contact LPD Detective Goodman, 303-795-3896.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 9

Debra Henderson
5d ago

I hope she's found alive. Why doesn't the media publish articles about Hispanic women, Indian women, Black women. I read a lot of different articles about white women... hurry and find them, get the word out. Please do the same for the rest of us.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Littleton, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Castle Rock, CO
City
Littleton, CO
City
Granite, CO
CBS Denver

Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lpd Detective Goodman#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached.   One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

2 seriously injured in rollover crash on Vista Del Pico Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic incident after two passengers were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Sept. 24. At approximately 12:15 a.m., CSPD was notified of a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Pacific Crest Drive. The vehicle was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDVR.com

Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy