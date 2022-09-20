Read full article on original website
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
Cole Beasley makes solid first impression with Bucs, but will he play Sunday?
TAMPA — If his second full day as a Bucs employee is any sign, newest receiver Cole Beasley is making a solid transition from unsigned free agency to NFL rigor. But whether Beasley is elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers remains unclear.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
How the Bucs saved Mike Evans a ton of money on his suspension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but at least it won’t cost him as much money as it could have. Evans will forfeit his pay for Sunday’s game, but that number is much lower than it...
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News
The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
Broncos Country won’t ride with Nathaniel Hackett’s latest delusional take over in-game gaffes
Nathaniel Hackett’s bad play calling and poor game management were put on the spotlight in the Denver Broncos’ tough win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, the head coach doesn’t think those are the problems for his team. Instead, Hackett cited communication issues as the...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
NFL Analyst Floats Potential Steelers Quarterback Trade
Despite quite a few trade rumors this past offseason, longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph still remains on the Steelers' roster. But according to NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the San Francisco 49ers should put together a trade deal for Rudolph "right now." The 49ers have a starting-caliber quarterback...
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
