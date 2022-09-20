ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 19

Victim of Las Vegas
2d ago

Breaking news; A man opened fire at a county fair in Texas and is shot by law enforcement officers. Gunman is disappointed that it wasn't a school full of unarmed little kids. Texas politicians are at loss as to why the shooter didn't just go to the closest school. While Bugout Cruz takes his daughters on vacation to Disney World to escape the gun violence in Texas.

Reply
8
Betty Tatum
2d ago

He was probably already a convicted felon, but it's okay for him to purchase guns in Texas. Texas politicians have to be the dumbest bunch of money hungry fools in office.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

'Medical Terrorist': Surveillance Video Allegedly Shows Texas Doctor Tampering with IV Bags

A request from Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz to be released from custody without bail was denied Monday A Texas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags at a Dallas surgical facility, resulting in a fellow doctor's death and multiple cardiac emergencies — and in court on Monday, prosecutors referred to Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, Jr., as a "medical terrorist." At the hearing, a federal judge denied Ortiz' request to be released from jail without bail, KDFW reports. Ortiz was arrested on Sept. 14 and faces federal charges of tampering with a consumer product causing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Potter County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas

A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
PORT GIBSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Kfda Tv#The Texas Rangers#Gates 1 4
Dallas Observer

Migrant Plane Investigation: Ken Paxton Accuses Bexar County Sheriff of 'Partisan Grandstanding'

To hear the state’s top cop tell it, he backs the blue harder than the blue’s ever been backed. But on Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took a different tack. A day after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant plane to Martha’s Vineyard, Paxton took to Twitter to call the sheriff the real criminal in the matter.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

Southern Indiana Cop Arrested

A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
INDIANA STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail

Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
JOLIET, IL
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
Fox News

Fox News

793K+
Followers
183K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy