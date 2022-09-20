The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO