Skagit Breaking
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline
The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
Roadwork scheduled on Slater and Hannegan Roads this weekend
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Ferndale and Whatcom County Public Works departments have announced roadwork projects on Saturday and Sunday that are expected to impact traffic on main arterials. Motorists on Slater Road will be detoured around a half-mile road closure between LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue...
Updated: House fire response closes Vista Drive in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a residential fire in the 6100 block of Vista Drive about 8:30pm, Wednesday, September 21st. The fire was quickly knocked down, but the response blocked all traffic on Vista Drive between Robyn Drive and Lincoln Drive. Whatcom County...
UPDATED: Fallen tree leaves Lummi Island without power, road blocked
LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported that 965 of their customer addresses on Lummi Island were impacted by a power outage on Tuesday, September 20th. According to PSE, the outage was first reported about 7:30am. Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 11 (WCFD11) had been dispatched...
UPDATED: Crash involving motorcycle closed both lanes of SB I-5 by Sunset Drive interchange
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Both lanes of southbound I-5 north of the Sunset Drive interchange were closed due to a car versus motorcycle crash about 3:35pm on Sunday, September 18th. Initial reports were this was an injury crash. As of 3:45pm, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Bellingham Fire Department personnel...
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
Jet That Departed From Chehalis Crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; 10 People Escape as Fire Engulfs Plane
Passengers escaped with their lives after a plane crashed at the Tri-Cities Airport this morning and then erupted into flames. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, based in Chehalis, when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m.
Sandy Point burn ban to be lifted Friday, allowing for recreational fires again in that part of the county
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Whatcom Fire District 17 (WCFD17) Fire Chief Jim Petrie announced the Stage 2 burn ban would be lifted in their area effective 8am Friday, September 23rd. WCFD17’s jurisdiction encompasses Sandy Point Shores, Sandy Point Heights, Neptune Heights, Neptune Beach and other western portions of the Lummi Indian Reservation.
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 7am to 7pm Slater Road closure announced
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Public Works announced today that Slater Road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20th, between 7am and 7pm. Flaggers will divert traffic to a detour via LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue while Slater Road is closed between LaBounty...
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker. They came to her rescue
Yellow Aster Butte is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualicum National Forest, less than seven miles north of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
U.S. 2 remains closed as crews work to clear hazards
U.S. Highway 2 remains closed today even though the Bolt Creek Fire was reported at 79 percent contained this morning. Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said areas along the highway remain hazardous as the fire continues to destabilize the terrain, causing falling rocks, rolling debris and falling trees. The cross-state...
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Bellingham man reportedly throws 25-pound block of wood at police vehicle’s windshield
Police say the man “is a danger to the public as has been randomly assaulting innocent people, throws rocks and objects at cars.”
Police issue warning Whatcom cat owners to bring pets indoors after ‘couple’ of recent deaths
“We don’t know what’s happened, we just want to keep the whiskers safe,” a Facebook post by police reads.
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
Man arrested after 25-pound piece of railroad tie thrown through police SUV windshield
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that 2 patrol officers riding in the same BPD SUV were driving down Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street on Saturday, September 17th, about 4:45am. The officer driving noticed a person hunched over by the I-5 overpass as they approached the intersection of Lincoln and Fraser Streets. The man hurled a block of wood at the moving patrol car as they drove past him.
WDFW officer rides to the rescue after horse dilemma
You don’t see a lot of suspects arrested while on horseback these days, but that’s what happened recently in Southwest Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report that a man riding a horse had drawn a pistol and pointed it at a motorist along the Kalama River.
