Read full article on original website
Related
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Found Dead Inside Van in Oakland Likely a Victim of Freeway Shooting: Police
Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol on Thursday were investigating a fatal freeway shooting after a man was found dead inside a van on a city street. The investigation revealed the shooting likely occurred on Interstate 580 before the vehicle reached city surface streets, according to the CHP and Oakland police.
NBC Bay Area
Close Call Caught on Camera: Car Nearly Strikes Girl in San Mateo Crosswalk
Dashcam video taken earlier this month shows a car nearly strike a girl riding her scooter in a San Mateo crosswalk. The near collision happened on Sept. 14 at the intersection at Franklin Parkway and Baze Road. The car clipped the front of the girl's scooter but missed her and her family members behind her. The family reportedly said the girl was OK.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation
Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man suffers 7 head wounds in armed robbery in El Cerrito
A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen while out walking on Sunday, according to a Nixle report from El Cerrito Police Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Train Accident Involving Motorcyclist Reported in Oakland
Motorcyclist Struck By Train After Being Thrown Onto the Tracks at 24th Street. A train accident in Oakland on September 16 took the life of a motorcyclist after they were involved in a crash and thrown onto the tracks. The accident happened near the Oakland underground tunnel at 24th and Northgate Avenue around 4:00 p.m., according to the Oakland Police Department, which said they received several phone calls about the collision. A BART representative on Twitter said the rider struck the right-of-way barrier and was thrown onto the tracks, where they were struck by the train and killed.
KTVU FOX 2
Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four
OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Leandro on Monday. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 880 at the Davis Street [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
3 Brush Fires Near I-580 in Oakland Caused by Arson: Fire Officials
Oakland firefighters said three brush fires next to Interstate 580 were caused by arson Tuesday. The fires were spaced out across three-fourths of a mile between 35th Avenue and Coolidge Avenue exits. Police had to shut down several lanes of the freeway, affecting the evening commute. No property was damaged...
NBC Bay Area
Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP
A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 92 west of the...
4 arrested gang and weapons charges in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...
Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
L.A. Weekly
Child Hospitalized after Bicycle Crash on Fernside Boulevard [Alameda, CA]
10-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured in Bicycle vs Car Collision near Garfield Avenue. The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m., near Garfield Avenue on September 16th. According to police, the young boy was struck and suffered injuries including substantial abrasions to his lower left leg. Alameda Fire Department emergency responders arrived at the...
San Jose missing woman found
UPDATE: Dong Pham was found Thursday, according to San Jose police. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol sent out an alert this morning asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old woman, but she was quickly found. Dong Pham had been last seen Wednesday around noon at Sageland Drive and […]
Police recover stolen truck with two dogs inside
A couple returning home from vacation had their truck stolen and their two dogs along with it, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
Comments / 2