Motorcyclist Struck By Train After Being Thrown Onto the Tracks at 24th Street. A train accident in Oakland on September 16 took the life of a motorcyclist after they were involved in a crash and thrown onto the tracks. The accident happened near the Oakland underground tunnel at 24th and Northgate Avenue around 4:00 p.m., according to the Oakland Police Department, which said they received several phone calls about the collision. A BART representative on Twitter said the rider struck the right-of-way barrier and was thrown onto the tracks, where they were struck by the train and killed.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO