Carroll hangs on for win over Massie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Dayton Carroll held off Clinton-Massie in a tight match Wednesday 25-27, 17-25, 21-25 in non-league volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Falcons (4-8) were led by Natalee Hillman who had two aces and a team-high in digs (18) and passes (28). Kinsey Beam had two...
EC’s Seabaugh wins 2nd singles championship
WILMINGTON — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won the SBAAC National Division Tennis Championship second singles bracket Thursday at Wilmington High School. The tournament was won by unbeaten regular season champion Georgetown. Seabaugh swept all matches in the second singles bracket to earn the crown and first-team All-SBAAC recognition....
Week 6 Preview: Bethel-Tate at East Clinton
Two teams headed in different directions meet Friday night as Bethel-Tate visits East Clinton to begin SBAAC National Division play. Kickoff for the Week 6 football contest is set for 7 p.m. in Lees Creek. East Clinton has played Bethel-Tate the last five years as a member of the SBAAC...
Week 6 Preview: Goshen at Clinton-Massie
The big sigh from western Clinton County Friday night was the proverbial monkey being lifted off the back of the Clinton-Massie football program. After an uncustomary, honestly unthinkable 0-4 start, the Falcons defeated Harrison last week at Frank Irelan Field 31-17. “I believe this game helped us gain some confidence...
Plenty on the line as WC heads to Bexley Saturday
Riddle me this, Quaker football fans. When was the last time a Wilmington College football team got off to a 3-1 start?. Heck, let’s make it the last time a Wilmington College football won three games in a season?. OK, that’s easy. It was 2019 when Bryan Moore led...
Tigers tops Astros in National Div. tennis
BETHEL — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 3-2 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play in Clermont County. East Clinton is 4-8 overall, 4-6 in league play. Bethel-Tate is 3-10 overall, 2-7 in league play. Kailyn Mason at first singles and the doubles team of Josi...
Georgetown holds off Blanchester girls 4-2
GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 4-2 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play. The G-Men went up 3-0 before Blanchester rallied within 3-2. Olivia Potts off Hailey Harris’s corner kick made it 1-0 then Jaida Jones scored on a breakaway. Georgetown added a...
East Clinton JV takes Massie down in 2 sets
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-16, 25-19 Monday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. East Clinton coach Bob Malone said his squad started slowly in both matches then fought back for the win. “We need to work on our focus the entire...
Blanchester tennis nips Bethel-Tate 3-2
BETHEL — Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis. Blanchester is 6-8 overall, 5-5 in the National with the win. Bethel-Tate drops to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in league play.
Quakers overwhelm Lions with 12-2 victory
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team pelted the Mount St. Joseph University goalkeeper to the tune of 58 shots and a dozen goals in a 12-2 blowout of the Lions here Thursday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers’ first shot of the game found the back of the...
Wyss, Seabaugh lead Blan, EC runners at Fairfield Invitational
LEESBURG — East Clinton and Blanchester cross country teams competed Tuesday in the Fairfield Invitational cross country meet on the Fairfield Local Schools campus. Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was third in the boys race with a time of 19:28.35. Esat Clinton had one of three teams and finished second....
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
League leader Williamsburg tops Blanchester 3-1
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School volleyball team was defeated by SBAAC National Division front-runner Williamsburg Tuesday night. The Ladycats were defeated 18-25, 27-25, 9-25, 22-25. Blanchester is 3-9 overall, 2-5 in the division. Williamsburg is 12-2 overall, 7-0 in league play.
Week 6 Preview: Batavia at Wilmington
Through five games, Wilmington’s offense generally has had little trouble moving the football, even in the trio of losses to start the season. Scoring in the red zone and converting big plays has been, from time to time, a shortcoming. The last two weeks, though, the Hurricane has found...
Falcon MS golfers win match with MC
FRANKLIN — The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian Monday night at the TPC Franklin Golf Course. Match medalist was Massie’s Micah Ruther with a 38. Colson Morgan came in with a 39 and Jack Dehart followed with a 45. Wyatt Scott had 47. Also for...
Jones named OAC offensive player of the week
Wilmington College junior wide receiver Lathan Jones has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Otterbein University Saturday. The Sidney High School graduate hauled in four passes for 204 yards and a touchdown to aid the Fightin’ Quakers in a 32-26 come-from-behind...
‘Cane spirit on parade for homecoming 2022
WILMINGTON — Wilmington held its annual Homecoming Parade through the city on a cool Thursday evening featuring the district’s sports teams, cheerleaders, the band and more, then the pep rally. The annual chili supper to benefit the bands is 4-6:30 p.m. at the high school Friday, with the...
Throwback Thursday: Scouts’ honor
These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 22, 1962:. ‘U.S. Is Getting Its Allies To Halt Shipping to Cuba’. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States appears to be making headway in its drive to get Allied cooperation in cutting down Community shipping to Cuba. The West German government has agreed to take steps to prevent its shipowners from putting German flag vessels under Soviet charter” joining Norway, Britain and other NATO Allies.
High school cross country race stopped after several runners stung by wasps
In Akron, a City League high school race at Goodyear Heights Metro Park had to be stopped because of a swarm of wasps attacking the runners.
Defensive Stover coming up big at tight end for OSU
COLUMBUS – Ryan Day saw the potential in Cade Stover to become a starter at tight end a long time ago. But it took a while to convince Stover, who arrived at Ohio State thinking defense was where he could have the biggest impact. With eight catches in OSU’s...
