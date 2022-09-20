These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 22, 1962:. ‘U.S. Is Getting Its Allies To Halt Shipping to Cuba’. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States appears to be making headway in its drive to get Allied cooperation in cutting down Community shipping to Cuba. The West German government has agreed to take steps to prevent its shipowners from putting German flag vessels under Soviet charter” joining Norway, Britain and other NATO Allies.

