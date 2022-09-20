What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO