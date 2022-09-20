Read full article on original website
Illinois Rescue Searching for a Home for 'Sweet' Senior Rescue Dog Who Adores Getting Tucked in
"Sandy is so sweet," Erin Buckmaster, the director of the Knox County Humane Society, told PEOPLE about the snuggly senior dog A senior shelter dog named Sandy is receiving love from across the country after a no-kill animal shelter in Illinois shared her story on social media, but she is still waiting for a home. On Sept. 14, Erin Buckmaster, the director of the Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg, Ill. posted a video on Facebook of Sandy — believed to be 10 years old — being tenderly...
wgil.com
Only a few tickets left for NAACP Fight for Freedom Gala
The NAACP of Galesburg’s Fight for Freedom Gala is right around the corner. WGIL talked to organizers Brittany Grimes and Christina King on Wednesday about how the event goes towards supporting local initiatives, what kind of speakers, food, and silent auction items you can look forward to, and more.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island to host community garage sale
Come search for a great bargain or hidden treasure at a community garage sale in Rock Island on Saturday, Sept. 24. Over 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, home décor, furniture, trinkets and more will be available at the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Fall Community Garage Sale on Sept. 24 at Upper Longview Park (1601 18th Ave., Rock Island) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a vendor space or for more information, call 309-732-7275.
KWQC
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
geneseorepublic.com
wcbu.org
Presentation on incarceration, racism enlists county prosecutor for Knox College performance
A Colorado-based performance group that aims to raise awareness of inequities in the criminal justice system is bringing its national tour to the Knox College campus in Galesburg next week. Motus Theater’s “JustUs” project features monologists sharing their experiences with incarceration and its collateral impacts. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy...
New Galesburg Happy Joe’s owner: ‘We’re not going anywhere. We’re here to stay.’
Happy Joe’s Pizza is here to stay. That’s according to the current general manager and soon-to-be franchise owner of the Galesburg pizza restaurant. The positive news comes during what’s been turbulent times for the restaurant known for its taco pizza. In recent weeks, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Happy Joe’s also has closed several stores in Iowa.
voiceofmuscatine.com
3 events in-store make for action-packed weekend at Muscatine Riverfront
In addition to Saturday’s highly anticipated Pearl City Oktobrewfest, Riverside Park will see an array of action on both Thursday and Friday as well, with two action-packed events leading up to the beer-tastic event:. Almost Friday Fest returns Thursday, September 22nd, with live music from Monica Austin starting at...
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House
What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
25newsnow.com
3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
KWQC
Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
ourquadcities.com
Free tacos, free books at today’s block party
Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?. That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.
Construction begins on new dental office on East Carl Sandburg Drive
A Galesburg dental practice is seeking more room, better accessibility and increased visibility with a new office building on East Carl Sandburg Drive. Ground was broken this week near the intersection of East Carl Sandburg Drive and North Seminary Street for the future location of Knox Family Dental. Dr. Collin...
25newsnow.com
Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
King Elementary student hit by vehicle while waiting for the bus
A Galesburg District 205 student was hit by a vehicle this morning while waiting for the school bus to arrive. District 205 Superintendent John Asplund tells WGIL the student goes to King Elementary and was waiting at the bus stop by the Prairieland Apartments. Praireland is located just off one...
aledotimesrecord.com
Five shots heard near South and Academy streets early Sunday morning
GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.
