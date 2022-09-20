ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Illinois Rescue Searching for a Home for 'Sweet' Senior Rescue Dog Who Adores Getting Tucked in

"Sandy is so sweet," Erin Buckmaster, the director of the Knox County Humane Society, told PEOPLE about the snuggly senior dog A senior shelter dog named Sandy is receiving love from across the country after a no-kill animal shelter in Illinois shared her story on social media, but she is still waiting for a home. On Sept. 14, Erin Buckmaster, the director of the Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg, Ill. posted a video on Facebook of Sandy — believed to be 10 years old — being tenderly...
GALESBURG, IL
wgil.com

Only a few tickets left for NAACP Fight for Freedom Gala

The NAACP of Galesburg’s Fight for Freedom Gala is right around the corner. WGIL talked to organizers Brittany Grimes and Christina King on Wednesday about how the event goes towards supporting local initiatives, what kind of speakers, food, and silent auction items you can look forward to, and more.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island to host community garage sale

Come search for a great bargain or hidden treasure at a community garage sale in Rock Island on Saturday, Sept. 24. Over 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, home décor, furniture, trinkets and more will be available at the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Fall Community Garage Sale on Sept. 24 at Upper Longview Park (1601 18th Ave., Rock Island) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve a vendor space or for more information, call 309-732-7275.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
MOLINE, IL
Galesburg, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Galesburg, IL
wcbu.org

Presentation on incarceration, racism enlists county prosecutor for Knox College performance

A Colorado-based performance group that aims to raise awareness of inequities in the criminal justice system is bringing its national tour to the Knox College campus in Galesburg next week. Motus Theater’s “JustUs” project features monologists sharing their experiences with incarceration and its collateral impacts. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

New Galesburg Happy Joe’s owner: ‘We’re not going anywhere. We’re here to stay.’

Happy Joe’s Pizza is here to stay. That’s according to the current general manager and soon-to-be franchise owner of the Galesburg pizza restaurant. The positive news comes during what’s been turbulent times for the restaurant known for its taco pizza. In recent weeks, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Happy Joe’s also has closed several stores in Iowa.
GALESBURG, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

3 events in-store make for action-packed weekend at Muscatine Riverfront

In addition to Saturday’s highly anticipated Pearl City Oktobrewfest, Riverside Park will see an array of action on both Thursday and Friday as well, with two action-packed events leading up to the beer-tastic event:. Almost Friday Fest returns Thursday, September 22nd, with live music from Monica Austin starting at...
MUSCATINE, IA
97X

This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location

We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House

What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 man, 1 boy injured in Rock Island shooting

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Free tacos, free books at today’s block party

Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?. That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.
MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment

LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
LEWISTOWN, IL
KWQC

Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
BETTENDORF, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Five shots heard near South and Academy streets early Sunday morning

GALESBURG — At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an officer in the area of South and Academy streets heard five gunshots coming from the west of his location. Investigating, he followed two vehicles leaving the area of South and Berrien streets, eventually stopping and talking to the occupants of one of the vehicles. One of the occupants also claimed to have heard the gunshots, and another was found to have a valid Knox County failure to appear warrant for a domestic violence case. The 24-year-old Galesburg man was arrested at the scene.
GALESBURG, IL

