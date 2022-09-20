Read full article on original website
WNDU
‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
WNDU
Michigan Works! to hold hiring events in Cass, Van Buren County
(WNDU) - If you are looking for a job, Michigan Works! has a couple of events for you to keep an eye on!. There are two upcoming hiring events located in both Cass and Van Buren County. The Cass County event will take place on October 11, from 11 a.m....
WNDU
‘It’s a huge, huge deal’: Family of 7 receives new home through Habitat for Humanity
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A family received the keys to their new home courtesy of Habitat for Humanity in Elkhart County on Thursday. 22-year-old Guadalupe Cortez, and her six younger siblings, received the keys to their new home with friends and family in attendance. Their mother died in 2020 and...
WNDU
BMV announces closure of Nappanee branch
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch on Thursday. The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch is Oct. 28. The BMV says it is committed to providing options for residents to complete...
WNDU
Violent Free Campaign gives away gas to promote peace in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Free Campaign hosted its second “Pumping for Peace” event. Cars lined up around the block to get 20 dollars of gas put in their car at the Phillips 66 on Western Avenue. The goal is to help the community embrace peace...
WNDU
Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
WNDU
Elkhart launches burial-location website for city cemeteries
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has a new website to help find graves in the city’s cemeteries. You can search by a person’s name and get their exact burial location. It covers all three of the city-run cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie Street, and Rice. Mayor Rod Roberson celebrated...
95.3 MNC
Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant
The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
WNDU
Operations Director named for new recycling plant in Cassopolis
Whitmer is planning to commit $1.2 million to multiple programs. Police are investigating a shooting that killed two teens and injured three other people late Tuesday night in Niles. ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ contest accepting entries. Updated: 20 minutes ago. To participate, a company does not need to...
95.3 MNC
Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes
The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
WNDU
South Bend Community School Corp. students get CPR training
Crash involving motorcycle, car in Watervliet Township results in serious injuries. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. South Bend Cubs arrive home after winning Midwest League Championship Series. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The Cubs were greeted by a handful of...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
WNDU
South Bend launches new communal freezer program to combat food deserts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend celebrated a new community freezer program with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Under the initiative, the nonprofit “Cultivate Food Rescue,” will help provide meals at three community centers. The meals will be placed in freezers at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the Charles Black Community Center, and the O’Brien Center.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in South Bend crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police say the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street. The male driver...
WNDU
Riley High School students experience hands-on learning at Potawatomi Zoo
This is the fourth time the school corporation has collaborated with enFocus to make the event happen. Niles Police continue to investigate three deadly shootings that have happened in the past several weeks.
Times-Union Newspaper
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
WNDU
‘Rockin’ Out for Recovery’ raises addiction awareness at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the second annual “Rockin’ Out For Recovery” took place at Four Winds Field!. The event raises money for local substance use prevention and treatment programs. The event also marks the 10th year of Camp Mariposa at Oaklawn. Camp Mariposa is...
WNDU
How to make a difference on Hunger Action Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hunger Action Day is on Friday, September 23. It’s a time to do our part in ending hunger in Michiana. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana asks you to wear your brightest orange for Hunger Awareness, post on social media and even sign up to volunteer.
