Elkhart County, IN

WNDU

‘Harvest Hop’: ArtWalk headed to downtown Elkhart on Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ArtWalk returns to downtown Elkhart with plenty of Fall-themed activities for the whole family!. ArtWalk will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This month’s theme is Harvest Hop. Attendees can expect line-dancing demos from the Robins School of Dance, photo...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

BMV announces closure of Nappanee branch

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced his approval of the proposal to close the Nappanee branch on Thursday. The last day of operation for the Nappanee branch is Oct. 28. The BMV says it is committed to providing options for residents to complete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Elkhart launches burial-location website for city cemeteries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has a new website to help find graves in the city’s cemeteries. You can search by a person’s name and get their exact burial location. It covers all three of the city-run cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie Street, and Rice. Mayor Rod Roberson celebrated...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant

The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Operations Director named for new recycling plant in Cassopolis

Whitmer is planning to commit $1.2 million to multiple programs. Police are investigating a shooting that killed two teens and injured three other people late Tuesday night in Niles. ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ contest accepting entries. Updated: 20 minutes ago. To participate, a company does not need to...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
95.3 MNC

Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes

The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Community School Corp. students get CPR training

Crash involving motorcycle, car in Watervliet Township results in serious injuries. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. South Bend Cubs arrive home after winning Midwest League Championship Series. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The Cubs were greeted by a handful of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend launches new communal freezer program to combat food deserts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend celebrated a new community freezer program with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Under the initiative, the nonprofit “Cultivate Food Rescue,” will help provide meals at three community centers. The meals will be placed in freezers at the Martin Luther King Community Center, the Charles Black Community Center, and the O’Brien Center.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police say the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street. The male driver...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations

The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

How to make a difference on Hunger Action Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hunger Action Day is on Friday, September 23. It’s a time to do our part in ending hunger in Michiana. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana asks you to wear your brightest orange for Hunger Awareness, post on social media and even sign up to volunteer.
SOUTH BEND, IN

