KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer needs overtime to defeat Topeka High
The Emporia High boys soccer team needed extra time in its match with Topeka High Thursday night. Jefry Linares scored with 1:25 left in overtime to give the Spartans a 1-0 victory. Alex Mosiman got the assist on Linares’ goal. The Spartans are now 7-2 on the season and...
KVOE
Emporia High football set for Centennial League opener against Topeka High
It’s Week 4 of the high school football season, but it’s the Centennial League opener for Emporia High. The Spartans play at Topeka High. The Trojans are 0-3 while Emporia High is 1-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says it’ll be a challenging league opener. Senior Bobby Trujillo says...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball sweeps home triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team swept its triangular against Manhattan and Salina Central Thursday evening. The Spartans defeated the Mustangs, 25-13, 25-13 and defeated the Indians, 25-20, 25-23. Sophomore Sadie Rethman says the Spartans’ defense was the difference maker. Coach Ping Wang says it was a team effort to...
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team hosts lone home meet
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 4th place in their home quad last night. Individually Laney Cooper had the only top 6 finishes. She placed 5th on the vault and 6th on the floor exercise. Laney also placed 8th all-around. Marley Mullen placed 7th on the vault. Sara...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer to host Washburn Rural
Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Washburn Rural in a Centennial League showdown Tuesday. Coach Victor Ibarra says they will need to match Rurals intensity. The Spartans take a 6-1 record into the match. Washburn Rural is 6-1. The Varsity match will kick off at 7:15 pm after the JV match which will kick off at 5:30 pm.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball defeats William Jewell in 5 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team defeated William Jewell in 5 sets Tuesday night. Emporia State won 25-21, 20-25, 30-28,24-26 and 15-7. Shelby Ebert and Leah Mach both finished with 17 kills to lead the Emporia State offense. Orianna Clements finished with 11 kills. The Lady Hornets are now 4-9 for...
KVOE
2023 Kansas Teacher of Year to be announced Saturday
Emporia High teacher Erica Huggard will learn this weekend whether she’s the state’s 2023 teacher of the year. Huggard and six other finalists will learn the announcement as part of a special reception in Wichita’s Marriott Hotel. The finalists were selected out of more than 110 nominations statewide.
KVOE
Audio – Tuesday – 09-20-22
Newsmaker: Bloom House Youth Services administrators Clara Corn and Jen Ogleby promote Art Attack on Sept. 23. Sandy Carlson promotes WoodFest. Emporia Showcase with USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder. Newsmaker 2: Northern Heights student Shawnamarie Mollett discusses her nomination to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. Area Coaches Corner –
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University administrators discuss need for ‘realignment, reinvestment’ as well as need to restore trust and hope during KVOE’s ESU Buzz
Expect more — a lot more — about realignment and reinvestment coming from Emporia State University administrators in the coming weeks. Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer, Dean of the Graduate School and Distance Education Jerald Spotswood and Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson joined KVOE’s ESU Buzz on Thursday to discuss events on campus the past two weeks, including the reasons for realignment, why the Framework for Workforce Management that led to over 30 faculty and staff dismissals last week was structured as it was and the path forward for ESU. Brewer says the combination of factors, including a better than 20-percent drop in on-campus enrollment the past five years, a smaller drop in overall enrollment and periodic state budget cuts since 2008, put Emporia State in a position where it had to bypass some of its regular notification channels to faculty, staff and students to take significant action. When asked if the future of Emporia State was at stake if the moves of the last two weeks weren’t made, she said yes.
KVOE
Small grass fires near Emporia handled quickly Wednesday
Several Lyon County fire departments went east of Emporia to handle small grass fires Wednesday afternoon. Initially, several fires were reported near Roads 190 and U, about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids. Emporia Fire says there were actually two fires — one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.
KVOE
Drought deepens across south half of KVOE listening area
Severe drought has expanded into parts of Lyon and Chase counties in the latest report from the US Drought Monitor — and extreme drought is now into the KVOE listening area further to the south. Severe drought is now into southern Lyon County south of Hartford and Olpe. It’s...
KVOE
After second daily record high this week, fall-like conditions poised to grace area
Emporia’s Municipal Airport set a record high temperature for the second time in three days. The air temperature got to 100 degreees, above the previous record of 96 set in 1955. Sunday got to 100, above the daily record set in 1954. Monday also got to 100, but that was just short of the daily high set in 1954.
KVOE
Needed rain falling across KVOE listening area Thursday
The KVOE listening area is getting some much-needed rainfall Thursday. The KVOE studios have received around 0.50 inches as part of activity since midnight. The Emporia Municipal Airport is at 0.42 inches since midnight. Other totals:. *Ninth and Burns: 1 inch. *10th and Weaver: 0.55 inches. *1100 block Constitution: 0.55...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: ESU now not planning to announce dismissal impact by department after candlelight vigil held Monday
Emporia State University is planning to announce its “reimagined” programs over the next few weeks after approval of its Framework for Workforce Management and over 30 staff cuts last week. However, ESU will not announce the official impact of those dismissals and terminations by department. Director of Media...
KVOE
Driver cited after stoplight incident in downtown Emporia
The driver of a car that bumped over a stoplight in downtown Emporia on Tuesday was cited afterward. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 60-year-old Rebecca Peres was cited for careless driving after the incident at Seventh and Commercial. Peres says the sun was in her eyes when the incident happened.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College practical nursing program ranked number one amongst other national programs
Flint Hills Technical College’s practical nursing program is at the top of the mountain, literally speaking, nationwide. FHTC’s program was ranked first by Mountain Measurement, INC. out of more than 1,100 programs across the nation. The ranking is determined based on comparisons between programs that have at least 10 graduates who took the NCLEX-PN examination during the reporting period.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College’s The Cut to feature combination of students, celebrity chefs
Flint Hills Technical College has The Cut back on the community calendar next month with a notable change. In years past, the event has focused on culinary arts students, including an all-star victor’s event last year. This year, there will be a combination of culinary arts students and some of Emporia’s notable chefs. Foundation Director Mike Crouch explained why on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Thursday:
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will convene for their regular combination action and study meetings Wednesday morning. During the action session, commissioners may approve a resolution authorizing the sale of general obligation bonds in the amount of $7,135. Commissioners may also grant approval for the city to apply for a moderate-income housing grant.
KVOE
Appointments needed for blood drive at Emporia State University
The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent request for blood donations as part of a blood drive taking place beginning Wednesday. The blood drive is at the Emporia State Memorial Union Ballroom from 11 am to 5 pm Wednesday and from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday. The Red Cross says appointments are down from the past.
KVOE
Democratic Secretary of State candidate Jeanna Repass makes campaign stop in Emporia Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State Jeanna Repass’ recent campaign tour brought her to Emporia Wednesday evening. Repass made a stop at the Lyon County Democratic Headquarters at 915 Commercial Street for a meet and greet with local constituents. Prior to that, Repass sat down with KVOE News to discuss some of the major issues she has heard expressed by candidates across the state.
