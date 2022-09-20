German gas importer Uniper says it's in “final discussions” with government on deal for Berlin to take majority stake

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Russia may face a domestic energy crunch as production slows following EU's oil embargo, natural-gas cuts to Europe
A halt in gas supplies to Europe could cost Russia as much as $6.6 billion a year, per Bloomberg. The export slump could lead to deep cuts in Russian gas output, hitting domestic energy goals. The EU's oil embargo could also cause production of the fuel to fall, leading to...
China's top energy firms are sending natural gas to European nations struggling with Russia's supply cuts
Traders told Bloomberg that Chinese energy groups are sending liquefied natural gas to European nations. Major firms including Sinopec have send natural gas shipments to Europe throughout the year, per the report. China, the world's biggest buyer of the key fuel, has seen demand slump amid strict COVID-19 policies in...
India just purchased its most expensive LNG cargo in history as it scrambles to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries
India is scrambling to replace canceled Russian gas deliveries, driving GAIL India to pay $40 per million BTUs for LNG. That's the most expensive LNG cargo to ship to India in history, traders told Bloomberg. It's also a sign India is struggling to fill the hole in Russian supplies after...
Germany nationalizes country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it has agreed to nationalize the country’s biggest gas importing company, Uniper, expanding state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal with Uniper builds on a rescue package...
Germany nationalizes largest gas importer Uniper to avert energy shortages related to Russia-Ukraine war
The German government on Wednesday entered into a new deal to nationalize its largest gas importer as a response to significant energy shortages ushered in by Russia's military fight in Ukraine.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Russia looks set to restart gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 — a sign of relief for Europe in its energy crisis
Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1 look set to resume Saturday as planned, grid data shows. Gazprom shut down the pipeline's flows to Europe, already at only 20% capacity, for maintenance. The news comes as a relief to European countries scrambling to secure energy supplies before winter. Russia appears...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
Nuclear plant leak pressures German govt to decide extension
BERLIN (AP) — The operator of one of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power stations said Monday that it has detected a leak that will require the plant to shut down for several days of maintenance next month if it is to keep going beyond the end of the year.
No evidence fracking will have impact on price of gas, government adviser says OLD REDIRECTED
There is no evidence that if the UK maximised fracking and North Sea extraction that it would have a meaningful impact on the international price of gas, a government adviser has said.The UK “couldn’t possibly” produce enough gas from the North Sea and fracking together to shift the price “in any real way,” Lord Deben, Chairman of the independent Climate Change Committee, which advises the government on tackling the climate crisis, told The Independent.In any case, he said, it presupposes that we can frack gas “commercially, sensibly in Britain” which has “so far has not been seen” and fundamentally...
Liz Truss, a former big oil economist, has a big plan to save consumers this winter that doesn’t hang energy firms with the bill
Liz Truss's government has announced measures to stop businesses’ energy bills rising drastically. British businesses are “breathing a sigh of relief” after the government announced a long-awaited scheme to help companies with spiraling energy costs—but many are warning the measures do not go far enough. Newly...
Germany's economy is contracting already and the natural gas squeeze means it'll keep shrinking all winter, central bank says
Germany's economy is already shrinking, and that will continue, the Bundesbank said Monday. Even if Germany avoids strict natural gas rationing, the economy probably will still contract as industry reduces or freezes production, it added. "Economic activity may pull back somewhat this quarter and shrink markedly in the autumn and...
The UAE is pushing to produce 5 million barrels per day of crude oil 5 years earlier than previously disclosed, report says
The UAE is pushing up a target date for increased crude oil output by five years, according to Bloomberg. State-run producer ADNOC wants to produce 5 million barrels per day by 2025, up from a previously disclosed target of 2030. The UAE could target 6 million bpd by 2030 if...
rigzone.com
Germany Assuming Control of Rosneft Deutschland
The German Federal Government has announced that, on the basis of the Energy Security of Supply Act, it has placed Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) und RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the fiduciary management of the Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency). This means that the FNA is assuming control of...
Greenpeace takes legal action over EU's 'green' label for gas and nuclear
BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Greenpeace and other environmental campaigners have launched legal challenges against the European Commission over its decision to include natural gas and nuclear energy in the EU's list of "green" investments.
Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors
COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.
