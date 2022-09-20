Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Announces Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus And More As Guest Stars On Forthcoming Christmas Special, ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’
Dolly Parton’s helping us all get in the Christmas spirit a little early this year. She’s currently in production for her new holiday special with NBC, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which she’s been spotted filming at her Dollywood resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee over the last few weeks.
Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
'The Voice' 2022: Why Did Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Leave NBC Show?
Kelly Clarkson announced earlier this year that she was leaving "The Voice" after eight seasons as a coach.
Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly Clarkson and More
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Passionate Liplock Was the Cringiest MTV VMA Moment Ever
Viewers of the 1994 MTV VMA's were stunned when Michael Jackson opened the show by planting a passionate kiss on the mouth of his new wife, Lisa Marie Presley.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Mini Miley! All About Miley Cyrus’ Kid Sister Noah Cyrus’ Net Worth
As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release
In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming." The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media,...
TVOvermind
Christina Aguilera is Back in the News Following Beef with Britney Spears
It’s been well over two decades since Christina Aguilera became a household name, but it’s been a few years since she’s been a tabloid fixture. It’s not that her career is over. It’s not. The problem is that she is just not as relevant as she’s gotten older, and it’s largely by choice (it’s not a bad thing, either). She keeps to herself more now than she ever has, and she’s not out and about nearly as often. She’s living her life, spending time with her family, and doing the things she didn’t have time for when she was at the height of her pop career. When Christina Aguilera’s LA Pride look made headlines, people did not think she’d be back in the press so soon. But why?
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
WATCH: Vince Gill Performs Unreleased Chris Stapleton Collab During ACM Honors
Country music legend Vince Gill made a special appearance at this year’s ACM Honors to debut an old collaboration with Chris Stapleton. As Gill shared, he and Stapleton are longtime friends. And he knew about the Tennesse Whiskey singer’s talents long before the rest of the world. And the two have penned several songs together. The first was a tune called You Don’t Wanna Love a Man Like Me.
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler’s Net Worth Eclipses the Millions He Says He Spent on Cocaine
Despite spending millions on drugs, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is still rolling in dough.
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger’s Best Songs
The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger has had a music career spanning two decades, most notably as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. Let’s take a look back at some of her best songs, including solo releases and one track with her first girl group, Eden’s Crush.
Man, I Feel Like Shania—Kelsea Ballerini Pays Tribute to Shania Twain
Let’s go, girls. Like a rallying cry, those three words have the power to summon every woman on planet Earth. Until Tuesday (Sept. 13), only the queen of country pop Shania Twain held that power. Then Kelsea Ballerini happened. Ballerini kicked off Tuesday night’s ACM Honors with a spot-on...
LISTEN: Morgan Wade Previews Unreleased Song Co-Written by the Pistol Annies
Morgan Wade has new music on the way. She broke through on the success of her solo debut Reckless and its lead single “Wilder Days” n 2020. And she followed it with a deluxe version in 2021 that had several new tracks. Among the new tracks was “Run,” which became a hit on country radio. Now, she says that the sound is evolving. She’s already proven that with a sneak peek at “Fall in Love With Me.”
