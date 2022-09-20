It’s been well over two decades since Christina Aguilera became a household name, but it’s been a few years since she’s been a tabloid fixture. It’s not that her career is over. It’s not. The problem is that she is just not as relevant as she’s gotten older, and it’s largely by choice (it’s not a bad thing, either). She keeps to herself more now than she ever has, and she’s not out and about nearly as often. She’s living her life, spending time with her family, and doing the things she didn’t have time for when she was at the height of her pop career. When Christina Aguilera’s LA Pride look made headlines, people did not think she’d be back in the press so soon. But why?

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO