Celebrities

E! News

Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
MUSIC
Parade

Mini Miley! All About Miley Cyrus’ Kid Sister Noah Cyrus’ Net Worth

As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Christina Aguilera is Back in the News Following Beef with Britney Spears

It’s been well over two decades since Christina Aguilera became a household name, but it’s been a few years since she’s been a tabloid fixture. It’s not that her career is over. It’s not. The problem is that she is just not as relevant as she’s gotten older, and it’s largely by choice (it’s not a bad thing, either). She keeps to herself more now than she ever has, and she’s not out and about nearly as often. She’s living her life, spending time with her family, and doing the things she didn’t have time for when she was at the height of her pop career. When Christina Aguilera’s LA Pride look made headlines, people did not think she’d be back in the press so soon. But why?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vince Gill Performs Unreleased Chris Stapleton Collab During ACM Honors

Country music legend Vince Gill made a special appearance at this year’s ACM Honors to debut an old collaboration with Chris Stapleton. As Gill shared, he and Stapleton are longtime friends. And he knew about the Tennesse Whiskey singer’s talents long before the rest of the world. And the two have penned several songs together. The first was a tune called You Don’t Wanna Love a Man Like Me.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
NASHVILLE, TN
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger’s Best Songs

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger has had a music career spanning two decades, most notably as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. Let’s take a look back at some of her best songs, including solo releases and one track with her first girl group, Eden’s Crush.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Morgan Wade Previews Unreleased Song Co-Written by the Pistol Annies

Morgan Wade has new music on the way. She broke through on the success of her solo debut Reckless and its lead single “Wilder Days” n 2020. And she followed it with a deluxe version in 2021 that had several new tracks. Among the new tracks was “Run,” which became a hit on country radio. Now, she says that the sound is evolving. She’s already proven that with a sneak peek at “Fall in Love With Me.”
MUSIC
