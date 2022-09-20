There can only be one. This Tampa Bay man is ready to be the USA’s Mullet Champion. The best thing is that you can help decide the winner. His name is Anchor Brant. He is hoping that his golden locks will propel him to the top so he will be the winner of the USA Mullet Championship. The USF student’s mullet started quite innocuously. “Over the pandemic, I thought no one was really going to see me, so I started growing it out,” Brant explained. “A bunch of people started talking to me about the mullet championship here in the U, S, of A. My mom sent me a link and said, ‘You know I’ll pay your entry fee for you as long as you get it in there.’ I entered and well, I guess I made it this far. Hopefully I can make it all the way to the finals.” Here’s what Brant’s mullet looks like:

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO