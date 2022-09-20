Read full article on original website
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Man Is Ready To Be The USA Mullet Champion
There can only be one. This Tampa Bay man is ready to be the USA’s Mullet Champion. The best thing is that you can help decide the winner. His name is Anchor Brant. He is hoping that his golden locks will propel him to the top so he will be the winner of the USA Mullet Championship. The USF student’s mullet started quite innocuously. “Over the pandemic, I thought no one was really going to see me, so I started growing it out,” Brant explained. “A bunch of people started talking to me about the mullet championship here in the U, S, of A. My mom sent me a link and said, ‘You know I’ll pay your entry fee for you as long as you get it in there.’ I entered and well, I guess I made it this far. Hopefully I can make it all the way to the finals.” Here’s what Brant’s mullet looks like:
The Laker/Lutz News
Adaptive archery
Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, offers an Adaptive Archery program that meets on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on multipurpose fields seven and eight, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on multipurpose fields three and four. This session runs until Oct. 29 and is $25 a person. To register online, visit Secure.rec1.com/FL/pasco-county-fl/catalog, or sign up in person at the recreation complex. For information, email at.
thatssotampa.com
Alessi Bakery celebrates 110 years of serving Tampa
Tampa is one of the most delicious cities in the country. Just check out our Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants for reference. Or pay a visit to the spots that made the cut for the most beautiful restaurants in the US. One spot has been holding it down in the city of Tampa for 110 years; that spot is the sensational Alessi Bakery. Renowned for its pastries, seasonal king cakes, scachatta, and Boston cream pies, Alessi is ready to celebrate another major milestone in Tampa.
Where to Hear Live Jazz in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area is filled with so many hidden gems that can be easily...
Entrepreneurs Invest $180 Million for 15 Indoor Private Pickleball Clubs in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)
995qyk.com
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
995qyk.com
Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US
Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
Radio Ink
Contract Extension For Dixon
Beasley Media Group has announced the company has signed a new multi-year extension with Mason Dixon to continue hosting afternoons on Q105 (WRBQ-FM) in Tampa. Dixon has worked for the station for over 20 years in two different runs.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
wfla.com
MidTown Tampa’s Food Scene Heating Up With Ponte Opening This Fall
Chef Chris Ponte, renowned for his restaurants On Swann in Hyde Park Village, Olivia Restaurant, and his original Cafe Ponte hugely popular back in the day, is ready for his newest venture. Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom sat down with the famous...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City local turns 100
Etta Wetherington details life while preparing for birthday party. Only a few individuals live long enough to celebrate their centennial birthday and reflect on their many years of memories. Etta Wetherington happens to be one of those people as she will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. A...
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
thatssotampa.com
Lighted Halloween Boat Parade, waterfront pumpkin patch announced for Tampa
Tampa loves a boat parade. Our haunted river tours are floating theatrical feasts for an intimate audience, but our lighted Halloween boat parade is a not-so-spooky spectacle for all to behold. It’s all part of a major Halloween celebration put together by the Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. The 6th Annual Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat, presented by Banko Overhead Doors, Inc., returns October 29 from 4pm-7pm followed by a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade at 6:30pm along the Hillsborough River and a movie in the park at 7:30pm.
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL
The Sunshine State is a no-brainer one of the top domestic and foreign tourist destinations in the United States. You are reading: Things to do in holiday fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL. Florida, in general, has full of attractions you can’t find anywhere else.
thetampabay100.com
Tampa CEO donates $2.7M to FSU College of Business
Scott Price, founder and CEO of Tampa-based A-LIGN, has gifted the Florida State University College of Business with a $2.7 million donation. Price is a graduate of FSU’s College of Business, and found success via his award-winning global cybersecurity company. The money will fund the Scott G. Price Accounting Scholars Program. He also committed $700,000 – in addition to a previous $300,000 gift – to name the Price and Family Forum Stairs within Legacy Hall.
Mayor Jane Castor urges people to prepare for hurricanes now
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the time to prepare for a hurricane is now.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fight
Former head coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton had a lot to say about the fight that happened during Sunday's game that led to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans getting handed a one-game suspension from the league. Evans decided to shove Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after Lattimore got into an altercation with Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The initial cause of the altercation is unknown, but it looks like Tom Brady had words with Lattimore and for some reason, Fournette decided to make it physical. After the fight, officials decided to eject both Lattimore and Evans from the game but as of now, only Evans has been suspended. No word yet on if a fine will be imposed on either player.
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
The Laker/Lutz News
10/01/2022 – St. Joe Fall Fest
The sixth annual St. Joe Fall Festival will take place on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 32145 Saint Joe Road in Dade City. The event will include arts and crafts vendors; bounce houses and slides; live music; beer and wine garden; food trucks; $1 gift basket raffles; 50/50 drawings; Touch-a-Tractor; Pasco Fire & Rescue; children’s games and prizes; face painting; sand art; pumpkin patch; petting zoo and pony rides; and more. Admission is free. Armbands will be available for purchase for several activities. For information, call 352-588-3641, or email.
