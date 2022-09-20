ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachariah Propps
2d ago

She's been in the business forever. I think she signed at 14or 15

American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”

Despite her relatively short time in the spotlight, Patsy Cline helped change the tide in country music in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Her music not only helped usher in what we’ve come to know as the classic “Nashville sound” but clinched cross-over appeal from country audiences and the crooner-obsessed big-city crowd alike.
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings Perform Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” At His Last Major Concert In 2000

Absolutely no disrespect to the great Marshall Tucker Band, but Waylon Jennings performing their famous song “Can’t You See” may just be the best version out there…. Ol’ Waylon was known to crush a cover in his day, like he and Willie teaming up for the Eagles’ “Take It Too The Limit” or his cut of Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn”, but man, there’s just something about this one that’s extra special.
Whiskey Riff

The Story Of How Charley Pride Got Ronnie Milsap Into Country Music

Way back in the mid ’60s, a little-known artist by the name of Ronnie Milsap was cutting his teeth playing clubs across America. Born blind in Robbinsville, North Carolina, he moved down to Georgia on a full scholarship to Young Harris College in pursuit of a law degree, but the courtroom just couldn’t compete with his talent on the keyboard and pull of the music scene, so Ronnie gave up his scholarship and dropped out to join a popular local R&B group called The Dimensions, which had become a staple of the Atlanta music scene, known in particular for their performances at the historic Royal Peacock Club.
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Shooter Jennings
Tanya Tucker
Brandi Carlile
Johnny Cash
Dolly Parton
Loretta Lynn
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Fans Have a Bone to Pick With the CMA Awards: Here’s Why

One way to surely upset Blake Shelton fans would be to snub him as the CMA Awards have done, and they are royally ticked off. Some of these comments might just light a fuse in others. So, it appears that Shelton did not pick up any nominations for these awards. When the CMA shared the announcement over social media, fans of those nominated were overjoyed and happy. Meh, not so with Shelton’s crew.
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
