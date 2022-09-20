Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m.Driver hospitalized after head-on collision in north Abilene
Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical incident and drove off the road, taking out a fire hydrant before driving through the front of Edward Jones.
Two people who were inside the building were uninjured, as well as the driver, who was transported to the hospital for the medical incident that caused the crash.
