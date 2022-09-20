Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
BMW venture fund invests in Seattle-area startup combating counterfeits with authentication tech
Alitheon, a Seattle-area startup that uses images to create and manage unique identifiers for physical objects, raised $10 million. BMW’s venture capital arm, BMW i Ventures, co-led the Series A round with Imagine Ventures. Founded in 2016, the company aims to help customers from industries such as automotive, aerospace,...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
geekwire.com
How this Seattle startup founder bounced back when her investors bailed out
Sarah Haggard thought she had done everything right to tee up Tribute, her early-stage company, for venture capital success. She built relationships with other founders who provided her personal introductions to the VC firms that had written them checks. She spent time recruiting a chief technologist. She signed on big name customers for her business, which facilitates corporate mentoring relationships, including Microsoft and Zillow. She had hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
Techies From Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Are Paying Hefty Amount To Get 3 Inches Taller
Software engineers from various tech firms are undergoing leg-lengthening procedures to increase their height. According to a report by GQ, Kevin Debiparshad, the head of the Nevada-based LimbplastX Institute, said that software engineers from the tech sector comprise a significant chunk of his patients for the cosmetic procedure. The Las...
geekwire.com
The bittersweet serendipity that gave these two startup leaders a shared mission in online privacy
Many of us notice when we’re being tracked online. Ads related to sites we’ve visited, or topics we’ve researched, follow us around the internet, even on unrelated sites. This happened to Dan Frechtling, too. But in his case, the subject of his research was deeply personal. It...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg is 'continuing to derail' Facebook, says Harvard expert: 'He's really lost his way'
Mark Zuckerberg's poor leadership skills are slowly dragging Meta toward failure, a Harvard expert says. Zuckerberg's shortcomings as CEO are "continuing to derail" the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, according to Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic. "I...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting baby No. 3
Zuckerberg has two kids, Max and August, with his college sweetheart and wife of 10 years, Priscilla Chan.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
FOXBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
Mark Zuckerberg is dragging Meta to failure says Harvard expert
Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School, thinks that Mark Zuckerberg has "really lost his way" and is slowly dragging his company Meta to failure. George made these comments while speaking to CNBC about his new book titled True North: Leading Authentically in Today’s Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition.
geekwire.com
Amazon consumer robotics leader Ken Washington joins GeekWire Summit lineup
Ken Washington has been preparing for his job as Amazon’s vice president and GM of consumer robotics for his entire career. A nuclear engineer by training, with a doctorate from Texas A&M, his past roles include CIO for Sandia National Laboratories; the first chief privacy officer for Lockheed Martin; and CTO for Ford Motor Co. as the automaker expanded into autonomous technology.
TechCrunch
Archer’s co-founder is bootstrapping an all-purpose humanoid robot
TechCrunch has also seen a pitch deck that sheds further details on the Figure’s plans, including a glimpse at renders of the robot its working to develop. Presently the Bay Area startup’s efforts most closely align with those detailed by Elon Musk with Tesla’s forthcoming Optimus ’bot. It’s effectively a kind of holy grail among roboticists, a humanoid robot that could fill in a lot of daily tasks, from manual labor to eldercare. It’s also been a nearly impossible target.
geekwire.com
T-Mobile CEO on SpaceX deal, diversity, and more from interview at Seattle Chamber event
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert was a featured speaker at a luncheon Thursday hosted by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Sievert joined Bellevue, Wash.-based T-Mobile in 2012 and became CEO in 2020, just after T-Mobile merged with Sprint. Here’s a rundown of his comments. On T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX...
Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs.
Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
