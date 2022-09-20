ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals

Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
SCIENCE
geekwire.com

How this Seattle startup founder bounced back when her investors bailed out

Sarah Haggard thought she had done everything right to tee up Tribute, her early-stage company, for venture capital success. She built relationships with other founders who provided her personal introductions to the VC firms that had written them checks. She spent time recruiting a chief technologist. She signed on big name customers for her business, which facilitates corporate mentoring relationships, including Microsoft and Zillow. She had hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napster#Spinout#Software#Sidekick#The Allen Institute#Madrona Venture Labs#Atlas Informatics
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
FOXBusiness

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles

Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
STOCKS
geekwire.com

Amazon consumer robotics leader Ken Washington joins GeekWire Summit lineup

Ken Washington has been preparing for his job as Amazon’s vice president and GM of consumer robotics for his entire career. A nuclear engineer by training, with a doctorate from Texas A&M, his past roles include CIO for Sandia National Laboratories; the first chief privacy officer for Lockheed Martin; and CTO for Ford Motor Co. as the automaker expanded into autonomous technology.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Archer’s co-founder is bootstrapping an all-purpose humanoid robot

TechCrunch has also seen a pitch deck that sheds further details on the Figure’s plans, including a glimpse at renders of the robot its working to develop. Presently the Bay Area startup’s efforts most closely align with those detailed by Elon Musk with Tesla’s forthcoming Optimus ’bot. It’s effectively a kind of holy grail among roboticists, a humanoid robot that could fill in a lot of daily tasks, from manual labor to eldercare. It’s also been a nearly impossible target.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg is about to be a dad for the 3rd time. Here's a look into the life, career, and controversies surrounding the billionaire Meta CEO.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Zuckerberg is expecting his third daughter with his wife of a decade, Priscilla Chan. See more stories...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy