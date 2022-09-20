ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 22, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: 81-year-old woman tossed to ground on Staten Island by caregiver, 46

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 46-year-old worker threw an 81-year-old woman in her care on the floor. Tyese Hansberry of Navy Pier Court in Stapleton was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection with the alleged assault more than three weeks earlier on Aug. 4 in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and North Burgher Avenue in West Brighton, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Clean Up#Assemblyman Fall#Ps 21
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Check out more heartwarming back-to-school photos

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! September is well on its way, and kids of all ages are breaking in their new book bags, school clothes, and new uniform shoes or sneakers. A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited the kiddos are back on a normal, daily routine.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island

Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Oktoberfest at Fort Hamilton Army Base – 9/24

On September 24th, Fort Hamilton Army Base is having Oktoberfest from 4 – 9 pm. $5.00 Register here. Enjoy authentic German Food, Biergarten & Live Music. * Walk on access only. No parking * No outside food or beverage. This event is proudly sponsored by St. Joseph University. .
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Staten Island Advance

Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops probe report of burglary at restaurant in St. George; break-ins up nearly 20% on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect remains at large on Thursday after a burglary was reported earlier this week at a restaurant in St. George. Police were alerted to a burglary that happened between 8 p.m. on Monday and 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday at 100 Stuyvesant Place, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and emergency radio communications.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Family Proof

The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked

The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy