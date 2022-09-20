STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO