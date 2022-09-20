Read full article on original website
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Haitian restaurant opens in NYC, first on Staten Island dedicated to the cuisine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.
Cops: 81-year-old woman tossed to ground on Staten Island by caregiver, 46
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 46-year-old worker threw an 81-year-old woman in her care on the floor. Tyese Hansberry of Navy Pier Court in Stapleton was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection with the alleged assault more than three weeks earlier on Aug. 4 in the vicinity of Richmond Terrace and North Burgher Avenue in West Brighton, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Residents of this Staten Island community say thieves are accessing locked cars. Are high-tech devices at work?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For more than two years, police have been imploring borough residents to lock their car doors amid a surge in car break-ins and grand larceny autos, a majority of which have involved unlocked vehicles. But residents of Mariners Harbor question whether recent incidents could be...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Check out more heartwarming back-to-school photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! September is well on its way, and kids of all ages are breaking in their new book bags, school clothes, and new uniform shoes or sneakers. A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited the kiddos are back on a normal, daily routine.
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
Oktoberfest at Fort Hamilton Army Base – 9/24
On September 24th, Fort Hamilton Army Base is having Oktoberfest from 4 – 9 pm. $5.00 Register here. Enjoy authentic German Food, Biergarten & Live Music. * Walk on access only. No parking * No outside food or beverage. This event is proudly sponsored by St. Joseph University. .
Fishing brothers cast overboard in NY clung to seat cushion before rescue
Police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said.
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
Supporting the arts: 18 cultural organizations receive funding to continue enriching Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella announced Thursday morning at Historic Richmond Town that he has awarded funds to more than a dozen Staten Island cultural organizations, so that they can enhance their programs and services in arts education and entertainment. “All of you have a very significant...
Cops probe report of burglary at restaurant in St. George; break-ins up nearly 20% on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect remains at large on Thursday after a burglary was reported earlier this week at a restaurant in St. George. Police were alerted to a burglary that happened between 8 p.m. on Monday and 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday at 100 Stuyvesant Place, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and emergency radio communications.
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: 72nd annual Fence Show and Biergarten
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Laugh your patootie off at the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls.” This Tony award-winning 1950s classic...
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
New all-inclusive Staten Island center offers everything from fitness to fashion for kids and adults
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Island professionals have teamed up to create one mega recreation center where clients of all ages and backgrounds can get fit, delve into the arts, and learn about new subjects all under one roof. The entrepreneurs set out to combine their talents and expertise...
