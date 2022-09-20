Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
WGAL
Pennsylvania expands food assistance program - SNAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known asSNAP. The change means an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for food stamps, according to the Department of Human Services. Effective Oct. 1, the state...
wnynewsnow.com
NY Gov. Vows To Help Puerto Rico
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Governor Kathy Hochul says New York will do what it can to help Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona slams through the U.S. territory and the Dominican Republic. Hochul said Monday she’s activated more 100 New York State troopers to Puerto Rico. She spoke...
buckeyefirearms.org
New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse
The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
newyorkupstate.com
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
wnynewsnow.com
Social Media pushing people to Register to Vote
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The deadline to register to vote in New York State is October 14, and traditional efforts to get people to the polls are on. However, those traditional events don’t draw near the numbers as efforts online. Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
wnynewsnow.com
Pa Republicans Hone in on Regulatory Reform
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Wednesday, House Republican lawmakers discussed efforts to prioritize regulatory reform. As of today, six-standing committees of the General Assembly are requiring the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) to conduct a comprehensive and expedited review. Some of the letters require IRRC to review entire...
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Court throws out Binghamton Plaza bankruptcy petition
Mayor Jared Kraham announced that yesterday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge dismissed the bankruptcy filing of New Jersey-based Galesi Realty on behalf of its Binghamton Plaza LLC.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Veterans Agency Increases Outreach
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Veterans Services Agency has increased its outreach this year. According to the county, they have participated in 20 outreach events throughout Steuben county with 400 face-to face interactions with veterans. Veterans can now meet with agency representatives from 11 AM to 1 PM on the first Wednesday of every month at the Wayland Free Library.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bill would require DOH approval for hospital sales, price transparency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. The Health Care Facilities Act, sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) would also require hospitals to publish the prices for procedures online, also known as price transparency, which is already federally mandated for most hospitals in the United States.
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer! Are You In Danger?
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
wellsvillesun.com
Community Bank NA will close Andover, Angelica branches this month
Two small town banks are the latest to close in Allegany County. Banking has changed quickly in the last decade. Regional banks like Steuben Trust Company have been swallowed up by larger national banks like Community Bank. While the lines can still be long at the drive-thru teller windows, most...
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
Comments / 0