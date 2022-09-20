ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
WGAL

Pennsylvania expands food assistance program - SNAP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known asSNAP. The change means an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for food stamps, according to the Department of Human Services. Effective Oct. 1, the state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

NY Gov. Vows To Help Puerto Rico

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Governor Kathy Hochul says New York will do what it can to help Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona slams through the U.S. territory and the Dominican Republic. Hochul said Monday she’s activated more 100 New York State troopers to Puerto Rico. She spoke...
ENVIRONMENT
buckeyefirearms.org

New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse

The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
POLITICS
Government
wnynewsnow.com

Social Media pushing people to Register to Vote

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The deadline to register to vote in New York State is October 14, and traditional efforts to get people to the polls are on. However, those traditional events don’t draw near the numbers as efforts online. Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day,...
ELECTIONS
96.1 The Breeze

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
wnynewsnow.com

Pa Republicans Hone in on Regulatory Reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Wednesday, House Republican lawmakers discussed efforts to prioritize regulatory reform. As of today, six-standing committees of the General Assembly are requiring the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) to conduct a comprehensive and expedited review. Some of the letters require IRRC to review entire...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wellsvillesun.com

Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong

A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
WELLSVILLE, NY
News Break
Politics
CNY News

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Veterans Agency Increases Outreach

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Veterans Services Agency has increased its outreach this year. According to the county, they have participated in 20 outreach events throughout Steuben county with 400 face-to face interactions with veterans. Veterans can now meet with agency representatives from 11 AM to 1 PM on the first Wednesday of every month at the Wayland Free Library.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bill would require DOH approval for hospital sales, price transparency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. The Health Care Facilities Act, sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) would also require hospitals to publish the prices for procedures online, also known as price transparency, which is already federally mandated for most hospitals in the United States.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY

