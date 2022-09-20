ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown County deputies to host community forum on opioid, fentanyl crisis

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community discussion addressing the opioid crisis in the area.

The event, titled Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County, will be hosted by Sheriff Carter Weaver, featuring experts speaking about medicine, law enforcement, schools and addiction treatment. These experts will give a discourse on the damage the opioid epidemic is causing the community.

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

The forum will be held on Oct. 11 at the Pawleys Island Community Church and on Oct. 13 at First Baptist Church of Georgetown – both will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say the forum will be the first in a series of future meetings to explore how the judicial system, clergy and community will take action.

