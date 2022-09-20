2 overnight Tyler shootings leave man, minor injured

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Two shootings overnight in Tyler have left one man and a juvenile injured, according to Tyler police.

Officials said police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2400 N Bois D’Arc Avenue where they reported to find a juvenile man shot in the butt.

There was evidence of multiple shell casings, and officials said it is believed there were multiple people involved. Police said they have no suspect information at this time, and the minor has undergone surgery to remove the bullet. He is expected to recover, according to officials.

At 1:40 a.m., officials said officers heard shots and responded nearby to the scene on W Claude Street where a man was shot in leg at a residence.

Officials said suspects shot at the residence, and nearby officers who heard the shots applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before he was transported to a hospital and has since been released.

There is no indication the shootings are related, according to officials and anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.



