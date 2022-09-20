ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Commissioners Consider Adding PIO Duties to Existing Position

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission continued discussions today regarding a position that would help the board communicate with the community and improve transparency. In August, the Commission discussed the possibility of creating a county administrator position, or a PIO position, to fill in the communication gaps between...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Vehicle registration renewal cards get an update

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Individuals who register their vehicles in Sweetwater County will see changes to the registration renewal cards they receive in the mail. Cards will now include an iOS and Android compatible QR code that will take the user directly to the renewal website when scanned by their smartphone or tablet. A person can then input the PIN included on the card directly below the QR code, fill in their payment information, and the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office will send their new registration and tabs via USPS.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Rock Springs, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Green River, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Dog Park Pond to Close for Goldfish Eradication

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bitter Creek Bark Park Pond will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, so the pond can be chemically treated to eradicate the goldfish and any other non-native fish living in it. According to a press release from the Rock Springs Park Department, the large dog...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs Resident Earns “Ultimate Angler” Title

ROCK SPRINGS — After pursing the coveted title for 2 1/2 years, Rock Springs resident Garrett Isaacson recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler.”. In order to be recognized as an ultimate angler —the highest achievement in the master angler program— an angler must catch 10 different species of trophy-sized game fish in the state of Wyoming. There are no limitations on the amount of time it takes to catch ten qualifying fish; only that each fish meets the length requirement to be considered a trophy-sized fish. Evidence of this is provided in side-view photos of the fish, often accompanied by a measuring tape.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroads#Water Board#Civil Service Commission#Water Retention#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wwdo
wyo4news.com

Rushmore Furniture – New Stock Every Day!

Are you following Rushmore on Facebook yet? Well….YOU SHOULD! RUSHMORE FURNITURE IS WHERE IT’S AT! They have new arrivals that will be posted to Facebook regularly. They are open Monday through Saturday for all your needs!. Need a spot to sit for the big games? They have something...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Ralph Eugene Locke III (December 22, 1942 – September 13, 2022)

Ralph Eugene Locke III, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and former resident of Worland, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 22, 1942 in Southgate,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

JoAnn Schneider (July 7, 1928 – August 26, 2022)

JoAnn Schneider, 94, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of New Prague, Minnesota. Mrs. Schneider died following a lengthy illness. She was born July 7, 1928 in Drake,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sweetwaternow.com

Raymond A. Richard (February 22, 1942 – September 18, 2022)

Raymond A. Richards, 80, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 30 years and former resident of Odgen, Utah. Mr. Richards died following a lengthy illness. He was born February 22, 1942 in Grand Junction, Colorado; the son of Raymond Richards and Olive Bates.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

GRPD to Outfit Patrol Officers with BolaWrap Device

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) received unanimous approval from the Green River City Council Tuesday to purchase devices known as the BolaWrap, a safer alternative to the Taser, to outfit the entire patrol division. The company WRAP produces the BolaWrap, which is a non-electronic, less-lethal...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

GR Homecoming game time moved/Thursday high school schedule

September 22, 2022 — There has been a change in the start time for this Friday’s Green River High School Homecoming football game against Powell. The kickoff has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. due to homecoming ceremonies during the game. The Wyoming High School Tennis Championships start...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Cody Berrier (September 12, 1975 – August 18, 2022)

Cody Berrier, 46, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on September 12, 1975 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Richard Kendall Berrier and Nancy Vercimak Berrier. Cody graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1994. He loved spending...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Warriors Dominate Homecoming Over Green River

After a loss to Cody last week the Warriors would face a Green River team coming off a 48-0 win over Rawlins in week 2. The weather was a factor at the Worland Homecoming matchup at Warrior Stadium. Slick balls that resulted in miscues for both teams in the 1st...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Tiger Talk: An Unexpected Love for the Game

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. I’m sure most of these articles start with phrases like, “I have played since I was three”, or “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t love this sport”. For me, my sports journey has been a bit more on the unconventional side.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy