sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners Consider Adding PIO Duties to Existing Position
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission continued discussions today regarding a position that would help the board communicate with the community and improve transparency. In August, the Commission discussed the possibility of creating a county administrator position, or a PIO position, to fill in the communication gaps between...
wyo4news.com
Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
wyo4news.com
Vehicle registration renewal cards get an update
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Individuals who register their vehicles in Sweetwater County will see changes to the registration renewal cards they receive in the mail. Cards will now include an iOS and Android compatible QR code that will take the user directly to the renewal website when scanned by their smartphone or tablet. A person can then input the PIN included on the card directly below the QR code, fill in their payment information, and the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office will send their new registration and tabs via USPS.
sweetwaternow.com
Harrison Elementary’s Principal Sleeps on Roof to Celebrate Reading Goal
GREEN RIVER — Harrison Elementary School’s principal, Steven Lake, sets goals with his students at the end of each school year to encourage continued learning throughout the summer. To boost participation, Mr. Lake promised to spend a night on the roof if the students met their reading goal....
sweetwaternow.com
Dog Park Pond to Close for Goldfish Eradication
ROCK SPRINGS — The Bitter Creek Bark Park Pond will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, so the pond can be chemically treated to eradicate the goldfish and any other non-native fish living in it. According to a press release from the Rock Springs Park Department, the large dog...
cowboystatedaily.com
Elementary Kids Find Wounded Deer on Green River School Grounds, G&F Investigates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mule deer buck likely shot illegally within the city limits of Green River was discovered lying wounded in brush beneath trees on elementary school grounds by schoolchildren, a school official said. “Usually, the deer run and try to hide when...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22
DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Resident Earns “Ultimate Angler” Title
ROCK SPRINGS — After pursing the coveted title for 2 1/2 years, Rock Springs resident Garrett Isaacson recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler.”. In order to be recognized as an ultimate angler —the highest achievement in the master angler program— an angler must catch 10 different species of trophy-sized game fish in the state of Wyoming. There are no limitations on the amount of time it takes to catch ten qualifying fish; only that each fish meets the length requirement to be considered a trophy-sized fish. Evidence of this is provided in side-view photos of the fish, often accompanied by a measuring tape.
wyo4news.com
sweetwaternow.com
Ralph Eugene Locke III (December 22, 1942 – September 13, 2022)
Ralph Eugene Locke III, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and former resident of Worland, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 22, 1942 in Southgate,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish euthanizes injured deer found by students; buck was illegally shot in Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it is seeking information about the illegal shooting of a mule deer that occurred in the city of Green River last week. Elementary school students found the injured buck mule deer on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Arkansas...
sweetwaternow.com
JoAnn Schneider (July 7, 1928 – August 26, 2022)
JoAnn Schneider, 94, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of New Prague, Minnesota. Mrs. Schneider died following a lengthy illness. She was born July 7, 1928 in Drake,...
sweetwaternow.com
Raymond A. Richard (February 22, 1942 – September 18, 2022)
Raymond A. Richards, 80, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 30 years and former resident of Odgen, Utah. Mr. Richards died following a lengthy illness. He was born February 22, 1942 in Grand Junction, Colorado; the son of Raymond Richards and Olive Bates.
sweetwaternow.com
GRPD to Outfit Patrol Officers with BolaWrap Device
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) received unanimous approval from the Green River City Council Tuesday to purchase devices known as the BolaWrap, a safer alternative to the Taser, to outfit the entire patrol division. The company WRAP produces the BolaWrap, which is a non-electronic, less-lethal...
wyo4news.com
GR Homecoming game time moved/Thursday high school schedule
September 22, 2022 — There has been a change in the start time for this Friday’s Green River High School Homecoming football game against Powell. The kickoff has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. due to homecoming ceremonies during the game. The Wyoming High School Tennis Championships start...
sweetwaternow.com
Cody Berrier (September 12, 1975 – August 18, 2022)
Cody Berrier, 46, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on September 12, 1975 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Richard Kendall Berrier and Nancy Vercimak Berrier. Cody graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1994. He loved spending...
mybighornbasin.com
Warriors Dominate Homecoming Over Green River
After a loss to Cody last week the Warriors would face a Green River team coming off a 48-0 win over Rawlins in week 2. The weather was a factor at the Worland Homecoming matchup at Warrior Stadium. Slick balls that resulted in miscues for both teams in the 1st...
sweetwaternow.com
Tiger Talk: An Unexpected Love for the Game
Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. I’m sure most of these articles start with phrases like, “I have played since I was three”, or “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t love this sport”. For me, my sports journey has been a bit more on the unconventional side.
