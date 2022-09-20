GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Individuals who register their vehicles in Sweetwater County will see changes to the registration renewal cards they receive in the mail. Cards will now include an iOS and Android compatible QR code that will take the user directly to the renewal website when scanned by their smartphone or tablet. A person can then input the PIN included on the card directly below the QR code, fill in their payment information, and the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office will send their new registration and tabs via USPS.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO