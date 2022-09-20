Former president Donald Trump has said that he would deport “millions and millions” of immigrants if he were re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News, when the host Sean Hannity asked him “if you were to win and became president… how long do you believe you could get things back to where you had it when you left?” the former president said: “Very quickly, except for one thing: millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals.”

