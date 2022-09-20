ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test

The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response

They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
Trump news - live: Ex-president promises to deport ‘millions and millions’ if re-elected in 2024

Former president Donald Trump has said that he would deport “millions and millions” of immigrants if he were re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News, when the host Sean Hannity asked him “if you were to win and became president… how long do you believe you could get things back to where you had it when you left?” the former president said: “Very quickly, except for one thing: millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals.”
