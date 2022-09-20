Read full article on original website
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
buzzfeednews.com
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test
The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
The US is adding millionaires at the fastest rate this century while the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
As Americans are grappling with rising prices across the economy, the rich are getting richer. In 2021, the US added 2.5 million "new millionaires," according to Credit Suisse's annual wealth report released Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of the global increase of 5.2 million. Per the report, this growth marked...
Californians aren't living as long as they used to. Here's why
Californians' average life expectancy fell by two years due to COVID and drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More Than 2 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year
A new report found the year-over-year increase in U.S. millionaires is the largest of any country in this century.
Vote now: Which high school has the best mascot in America? (Historical Figures Bracket)
We want to hear from you: Which is the best of the best and the wackiest of the wacky?
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response
They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Christianity could decline in next 50 years to less than half of American population: Study
A new study from Pew Research has some insight into how the religious landscape might change over the next 50 years. If current trends continue, Christians could make up less than half of the American population.
Trump news - live: Ex-president promises to deport ‘millions and millions’ if re-elected in 2024
Former president Donald Trump has said that he would deport “millions and millions” of immigrants if he were re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News, when the host Sean Hannity asked him “if you were to win and became president… how long do you believe you could get things back to where you had it when you left?” the former president said: “Very quickly, except for one thing: millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals.”
For first time in 233 years, Native American, Native Alaskan, Native Hawaiian all in U.S. House
For the first time in 233 years, a Native American, a Native Alaskan and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the U.S. House of Representatives
Hybrid work is invading the suburbs as Citi’s CEO considers Connecticut and New Jersey offices to beat commute inflation
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill September 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Tired of long, annoying, and pricey commutes to the office?. Citigroup’s chief executive, Jane Fraser, said the investment bank may have something in the works to...
U.S. Latino economic output would rank 5th in world GDP, according to new study
If U.S. Latinos were an independent country, their gross domestic product would rank fifth in the world, surpassing those of the United Kingdom, India and France, according to a report released Thursday. The economic output of Latinos in 2020 was $2.8 trillion, up from $2.1 trillion in 2015 and $1.7...
