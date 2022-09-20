Read full article on original website
Phys.org
'If only they made better life choices.' How simplistic explanations of poverty and food insecurity miss the mark
The way we perceive poverty, hunger and household food insecurity is shaped by media, government policy, public relations, advertising and personal experience. But one persistent strand is the notion that poverty and food insecurity are the result of poor personal choices and priorities. Over time, this view can come to...
Phys.org
Larger and more life-like: What is the future of bioprinted organs?
How advanced is the technology for creating live, moving organs for the human body using 3D printers? Bioprinting research in engineering tissues with bioink containing living cells has been on the rise. Depending on the method for assembling bioprinted tissues, larger tissues or organs can be created, which is leading to a new era of personalized treatment for patients.
Phys.org
How biologists are making fieldwork safer and more equitable
Imagine being stuck in close quarters with your co-workers 24 hours a day, far away from your home, under conditions that are stressful and unfamiliar. Scientists have a name for that: fieldwork. Doing research outside the lab is important to career advancement in some fields of science, but it comes...
Psych Centra
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
Phys.org
Indoor air quality experiments show exposure risks while cooking, cleaning
When you're cooking or cleaning inside your home, what chemicals are you breathing, and are they potentially harmful? Colorado State University chemists have given us a solid start on the answer. A large, collaborative research experiment that attempted to map the airborne chemistry of a typical home took place in...
Phys.org
Little rodent, big appetite: Researchers identify the dietary impacts of invasive mice on the Farallon Islands
On an island 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, a hoard of invasive house mice are packing an ecological wallop far larger than what their small statures would suggest. These are the conclusions of a study led by LSU Associate Professor of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences Michael Polito, along with researchers from Point Blue Conservation Science, San Jose State University and California State University Channel Islands. The study was published today in PeerJ—Life and Environment.
msn.com
6 Longevity Secrets People in Their 90s Swear By
Slide 1 of 7: There are a handful of regions across the globe where people frequently live to be 100 or older, where age-related diseases are less common, and where healthy, unprocessed foods are readily and easily accessible. Unfortunately, in a place like the United States, where processed foods are more prevalent and many people live a more sedentary lifestyle, these longevity benefits are almost unheard of.But while longevity isn't as pronounced in this part of the world as it is in areas like the so-called Blue Zones, there are still people who have defied the odds and are living well into their eighties, nineties, and even past 100. Thankfully, we had the privilege of talking with three people in their nineties to learn more about their secrets to their longevity.We spoke with Margaret A. (age 93), Nana Pasqualina (age 96), and Phillip H. (age 91) about the things they believe have contributed to a long, healthy life. Read on, and for more health tips check out The Best Eating Habits of the Longest Living People.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
Phys.org
Proving that quantum entanglement is real: Researcher answers questions about his historical experiments
In the 1930's when scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement, they were perplexed. Entanglement, disturbingly, required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. Einstein famously called entanglement "spooky action at a distance," since the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
Phys.org
Radical new treatment system lights up cancer therapy
One approach to treating cancer is photodynamic therapy using photo-uncaging systems, in which light is used to activate a cancer-fighting agent in situ at the tumor. However, suitable agents must be stable under visible light, have an anti-tumor effect in low-oxygen environments, and have the ability to be activated by low-energy tissue-penetrative red light—a combination of properties that is difficult to achieve. Now, a team from The Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo has developed a new platform that uses, for the first time, organorhodium(III) phthalocyanine complexes to achieve this combination of traits.
Phys.org
New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body
Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
michiganmamanews.com
How to Help Children and Teens Cope with Their Stress
This post may contain affiliate links. Read full disclosure here. Stress is a natural response to challenging or threatening situations, but for children and teens, it can be especially overwhelming. Too much stress can lead to physical and emotional problems, so it’s important to find healthy ways to cope with it. Here are a few ways to help children and teens deal with their stress:
Phys.org
Analyzing the structural microdiversity of lake bacterioplankton genomes
Part of humanity's quest to better understand ourselves is to understand what constitutes the genetic makeup of the microorganisms in our environment. Through metagenomic analysis, which bypasses culturing to enable the extraction of genomic information, from environmental microbes, scientists may be getting closer to unlocking the secrets of microbial diversity.
Phys.org
Lab grows macroscale, modular materials from bacteria
Engineered living materials promise to aid efforts in human health, energy and environmental remediation. Now they can be built big and customized with less effort. Bioscientists at Rice University have introduced centimeter-scale, slime-like colonies of engineered bacteria that self-assemble from the bottom up. They can be programmed to soak up contaminants from the environment or to catalyze biological reactions, among many possible applications.
Phys.org
Hotel housing improves well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness
Housing individuals experiencing homelessness in hotel settings rather than congregate shelters is not a new concept. But the COVID-19 pandemic, which raised concern about reducing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, escalated hotel use to a scale not previously seen. And in the end, using hotels for temporary housing had...
Futurity
Having kids ups chance parents become conservative
Becoming a parent makes people more likely to become conservative, according to a new study. The researchers detected the association across different countries and cultures and found that it became even stronger the more children people had. “Becoming a parent may have psychological effects that you don’t expect,” says senior...
Phys.org
Study of USPS statistics suggests working in high temperatures leads to more harassment and discrimination
An economist at Harvard University has found that on hot days, people working for the U.S. Postal Service are more likely to harass a colleague or discriminate against them. In her paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Ayushi Narayana describes her analysis of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) reports made by people working for USPS and compared them with weather data to learn more about behavior changes during hot days.
