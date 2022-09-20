Read full article on original website
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
ComicBook
Reacher Confirms Season 2 Start Date, New Cast Members
Work is about to begin on the second season of Reacher. One of the most popular shows on Amazon's Prime Video, the Lee Child adaptation has amassed quite a big following since debuting earlier this year. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will adapt a totally different book in the Jack Reacher book series, and that means new characters are on their way. Alan Ritchson is returning as the titular Jack Reacher, but many of the faces around him will be brand new.
CNET
'Chainsaw Man' Release Date: When to Stream the Anime Series on Crunchyroll
Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2022, and the series is already making waves. Set for its devilish debut as part of Crunchyroll's fall lineup, the show will start streaming Oct. 11. Fans can expect all the blood, betrayal and hard-core hunts that give Chainsaw Man its charm.
John Wick 4 Actor Reveals How Keanu Reeves Helped Welcome New Cast Members
John Wick 4 cast member Rina Sawayama talks about what it's like to work with Keanu Reeves and how he welcomed the new cast members to the franchise.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
wrestlinginc.com
Trailer Released For Upcoming Dave Bautista Film
Former WWE star Dave Bautista is headlining the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Knock at the Cabin," which had its trailer released online today. The film is based on the best-selling novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul G. Tremblay, and focuses on a gay male couple and their adopted Asian daughter whose vacation in a secluded New Hampshire cabin is disrupted by four strangers who take the family captive and inform that one of them must be killed in order to prevent an apocalypse from occurring.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
ComicBook
How to Watch Tonight's Epic Law & Order Crossover and Where To Stream
Tonight is the night Law & Order fans have been waiting for, as Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime all make their big season premieres in an epic crossover, and here's how and where to watch. If you happen to be able to watch live, you can catch the entire crossover on NBC, which kicks off at 8 PM EST with Law & Order and then continues with SVU at 9 PM EST and then concludes with Organized Crime at 10 PM EST. You can also watch through the NBC app or the Xfinity App if you have a cable provider, and then you can also watch all three shows on Peacock.
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the impending arrival of the heart of spooky season. A new month means new movies and TV shows are preparing to make their way to Netflix, and the streaming service has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to throughout October. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of titles scheduled to arrive on the service over the next few weeks.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel
Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.
ComicBook
DC League of Super-Pets Gets HBO Max Release Date
DC League of Super-Pets is still in over 2,500 theaters in North America, but the film -- which was a box office disappointment even though fans and critics seemed to like it -- is coming to HBO Max in a week. The film, which will drop on the streaming platform on September 26, centers on the relationship bet ween Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace the Bat-Hound, while introducing audiences to characters like Ch'p, and new riffs on the Justice League and Lex Luthor. The announcement that DC League of Super-Pets is coming to HBO Max came from the streamer's Twitter page.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamers Are Furious Following New Changes; Some Threaten to Leave Platform
Twitch streamers are pretty furious following the company's decision to drastically change how much money it takes from content creators. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet and that's largely because of the creators who have streamed on it for years. Without creative, entertaining creators, there would be no Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform has rewarded its creators over the years with new features and money via donations, subscriptions, and more. Amazon even introduced a feature that allows viewers to connect their Amazon Prime accounts and give a streamer one free sub every month, pretty much giving the streamer free money.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Gets Delayed 2 Days Before Release
A new game for Nintendo Switch that was slated to launch only two days from now has been delayed at the last minute. Most of the time, game delays tend to happen weeks or months before games end up releasing to give an ample heads up to fans who might be looking forward to them. Sadly, a new bug in the Switch version of one title has prompted the developer to make a delay much later than it would have liked.
wegotthiscovered.com
New addition to ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ cast makes big call about the new installment
A new addition to the ever-growing cast of actors in the John Wick universe has made a bold call, with musician-turned-actor Rina Sawayama naming the upcoming fourth chapter in the action series the best of the lot. In a recent conversation with NME she said:. “It’s definitely, 100 percent the...
