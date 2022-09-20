Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
chattanoogacw.com
Veteran suicide crisis continues & a woman in GA works to keep her husband's memory alive
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — A follow up this week to a Price of Freedom story we told you 2 years ago. Matt McCarthy was an EOD or a bomb tech in the Army. He completed several combat deployments. He then left the military and settled down. He started a life...
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Comments / 0