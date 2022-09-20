POLL: Who was the best Middle Georgia high school football player in Week 5?

Week 5 of high school football in Middle Georgia was full of impressive performances in big games. The Northeast Raiders ended ACE’s undefeated season in surprising fashion in a breakout offensive game to headline the week.

Other big games saw Howard remain undefeated in a defensive showdown against Pike County, Perry continue their dominance in a 35-7 win over Peach County and Jones County’s offense exploding for 62 points over Locust Grove.

Lots of players had impressive performances in Week 5. Who stood out to you? Vote in our poll below, and invite your family and friends to vote.

The poll will close noon Friday, and The Telegraph will announce the winner to our social media accounts. To submit a player for next week’s poll, please email mjohnston@macon.com by noon Mondays.