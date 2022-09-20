ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLL: Who was the best Middle Georgia high school football player in Week 5?

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdyXj_0i2qTf6I00

Week 5 of high school football in Middle Georgia was full of impressive performances in big games. The Northeast Raiders ended ACE’s undefeated season in surprising fashion in a breakout offensive game to headline the week.

Other big games saw Howard remain undefeated in a defensive showdown against Pike County, Perry continue their dominance in a 35-7 win over Peach County and Jones County’s offense exploding for 62 points over Locust Grove.

Lots of players had impressive performances in Week 5. Who stood out to you? Vote in our poll below, and invite your family and friends to vote.

The poll will close noon Friday, and The Telegraph will announce the winner to our social media accounts. To submit a player for next week’s poll, please email mjohnston@macon.com by noon Mondays.

Comments / 0

Related
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Howard, GA
City
Locust Grove, GA
Local
Georgia Football
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia

In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Raiders#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports
wtoc.com

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
GLENNVILLE, GA
coladaily.com

Double murder suspect arrested in Georgia, five months after Columbia shooting

Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a double murder that took place at a Columbia apartment complex. Trev’von Pinckney spent five months on the run from police before being arrested last week. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, he is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 Georgia military bases could get new names

ATLANTA — Two Georgia military bases that currently honor Confederate leaders are among several that could soon have new names. Those bases are Fort Gordon and Fort Benning. The federal naming commission recommended changing Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower after the former president and five-star general. Fort Benning could...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL
13WMAZ

Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
6K+
Followers
137
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy