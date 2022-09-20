ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
papermag.com

Molly Kearney Becomes First Nonbinary Cast Member on 'SNL'

Comedian Molly Kearney is making history as the first nonbinary cast member on Saturday Night Live, announced on the heels of the great SNL exodus: Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, followed by Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. With a depleted lineup, and the...
ETOnline.com

Chris Redd Exits 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live is losing another cast member, ahead of the season 48 premiere. Chris Redd announced that he will not be returning for the upcoming season of the sketch comedy series. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into...
Primetimer

Cecily Strong's Saturday Night Live Future Uncertain

Is Cecily Strong Saturday Night Live's next high profile departure? While there's been no official word from Strong or NBC, the SNL vet is starring in an LA-based production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, opening September 28th at the Mark Taper Forum just as the show she's called home ramps up for its October start date.
Popculture

'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host

Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
Cinemablend

Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama

Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
E! News

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Season 48 Premiere

Saturday Night Live has set its return for its 48th season. The long-running NBC comedy show will premiere on October 1. It will be followed by shows on October 8 and October 15 as it kicks off with a trio of consecutive shows. No hosts or musical guests were announced. Today’s announcement comes as the show is facing a “year of change” going in to season 48. Deadline revealed back in May that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were leaving the show at the end of season 47 along with Pete Davidson. It later emerged that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari...
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
CELEBRITIES
