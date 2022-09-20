ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottoway County, VA

Traffic Blog: CBBT construction delays, I-64 full stoppages and more

By Madison Pearman
 2 days ago

(WAVY) — Welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.

Have a road issue in your neck of the woods?

You can get 10 On Your Side by emailing me at madison.pearman@wavy.com .

Before we get to your Traffic in the News headlines, here’s a list of closures that may impact your commute.

Construction & Closures

Depending on where you’re heading, you’re likely using a major highway, tunnel or bridge. With that in mind, these major construction updates or notifications are organized by road or structure. If it’s not a full/continuous closure, or it’s happening in the 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe, we won’t make a written mention of it. Details courtesy of The Virginia Department of Transportation.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

  • Alternating, single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:
    • Westbound Sept. 19-20
    • Eastbound Sept. 20-22
  • Periodic 10-minute stoppages on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

  • Motorists can expect overnight, single-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages (up to 20 minutes) on I-64 at the following locations. Single-lane closures will begin as early as 7 p.m. with full stoppages to occur between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
    • I-64 west near Bowers Hill (approximate mile marker 300), Sept. 19
    • I-64 east between Shell Road (overpass) and Bowers Hill interchange, Sept. 22
    • I-64 west before Military Highway (exit 297), Sept. 23
  • Overnight closure of Military Highway on-ramp to I-64 west, Sept. 16-20 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Full closure on I-64 east ramp to George Washington Highway (exit 296), Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. and Sept. 18-19 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Full closure of George Washington Highway north on-ramp to I-64 east closed, Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. and Sept. 18-19 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Full closure of the I-264 west ramp to I-64 west, Sept. 20 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64, James City County:

  • Brief, intermittent stoppages, lasting up to 20 minutes each of the on-ramp from Old Stage Road to I-64 east Sept. 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

  • Continuous double-lane closures on I-264 east from the I-64 flyovers to Witchduck Road (exit 16) through Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3BffMPe

I-664, Hampton / Newport News:

  • Alternating, full closure of off-ramps from I-664 south Sept. 18-24 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):
    • I-664 south to Power Plant Parkway/Powhatan Parkway (exit 2)
    • I-664 south to Aberdeen Road (exit 3)
    • I-664 south to Chestnut Avenue (exit 4)
  • Alternating, full closure of on-ramps to I-664 south Sept. 18-24 starting as early as 9 p.m. to as late as 5 a.m. (ramps will not be closed simultaneously):
    • On-ramp from Powhatan Parkway to I-664 south
    • On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 south
    • On-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to I-664 south

Traffic in the News

More headlines:

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.

