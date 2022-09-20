ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Pennsylvania woman sentenced for repeatedly raping young boy

By George Stockburger
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – Tonya Krout has been convicted in Clinton County, Pennsylvania has been sentenced for the repeated rape of a young child.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s office, Krout was sentenced earlier this week to a maximum of 60 years in state prison for three counts of Rape of a Child that occurred between 2010 and 2015.

The District Attorney’s office says Krout admitted to sentencing Judge J. Michael Salisbury that she had repeatedly raped the male victim, who was approximately 6 years old when the abuse began. The sexual abuse continued for several years according to Krout.

Judge Salisbury imposed three consecutive 6 to 20 year sentences to be served at a State Correctional Institution, for an aggregate 18 years to 60 years.  Krout is able to apply for parole after serving the first 18 years, and can remain incarcerated for the full 60 year sentence at the discretion of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.

Remains found in Pennsylvania identified as teen missing since 1969

Krout was also ordered to register as a lifetime Megan’s Law Offender.

Krout had been previously convicted in New York state back in 2016 for a separate offense that included the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child by herself and several other adults, according to the DA’s office.

