Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
Suspect charged with murdering Providence man, 75
Robert Ayers, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence
A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near...
Woman Fatally Shot in Taunton Apartment, DA Says
A woman was fatally shot at an apartment in Taunton, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, authorities said. Several people were in the apartment on Tremont Street at Shores Street when the shooting occurred, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Colby Dowling, a 26-year-old from Lakeville, was declared dead at the...
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
No foul play suspected in deaths at former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Investigators confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an "elderly male and female."
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
Police: Providence DPW employee distributed drugs on the job
A Providence Department of Public Works employee was arrested last week after detectives learned he was distributing drugs while on the clock, according to authorities.
Rhode Island man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing to death woman he knew
Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety today announced an arrest in the investigation at 279 Biscuit City Road in Charlestown, Rhode Island. 25-year-old Alex S. Rolin, of 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, RI was arrested and charged...
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
Seekonk Wendy’s Kidnapper Gets Life in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 61-year-old habitual criminal from Boston was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for kidnapping and robbing a Seekonk Wendy’s employee, after a jury convicted him following a week-long trial. Todd Johnson, described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as having a lengthy...
Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
Mass. Reports 9,091 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,091 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,869,603 cases and 20,251 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 194 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Trial date set for retired trooper and wife after Dedham grad party drowning
BOSTON – A trial date has been set for retired Massachusetts State Police trooper James Coughlin and his wife Leslie, almost two years after Alonzo Polk drowned in the pool of their Dedham home during a graduation party.On Wednesday, a Dedham District Court judge set an April 3 trial date for the case.A jury will likely be tasked with deciding if the couple is guilty of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors during the party in 2021. "At this point my clients want to get it resolved. It's a terrible tragedy. They're anxious to get this resolved because frankly...
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Rhode Island State Police arrest man who allegedly embezzled $3 million dollars from school for personal use
Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, announces the arrest of a Providence man for Embezzlement and Access to a Computer for Fraudulent Purposes. On Tuesday, Detectives from the Financial Crimes Unit arrested 35-year-old Nathan Kaufman, of Providence,...
