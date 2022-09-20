ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

nbcboston.com

Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death

A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
Woonsocket, RI
nbcboston.com

2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence

A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Fatally Shot in Taunton Apartment, DA Says

A woman was fatally shot at an apartment in Taunton, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, authorities said. Several people were in the apartment on Tremont Street at Shores Street when the shooting occurred, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Colby Dowling, a 26-year-old from Lakeville, was declared dead at the...
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
KILLINGLY, CT
ABC6.com

Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Wendy’s Kidnapper Gets Life in Prison

FALL RIVER — A 61-year-old habitual criminal from Boston was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for kidnapping and robbing a Seekonk Wendy’s employee, after a jury convicted him following a week-long trial. Todd Johnson, described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as having a lengthy...
SEEKONK, MA
GoLocalProv

Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence

A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 9,091 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,091 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,869,603 cases and 20,251 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 194 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Trial date set for retired trooper and wife after Dedham grad party drowning

BOSTON – A trial date has been set for retired Massachusetts State Police trooper James Coughlin and his wife Leslie, almost two years after Alonzo Polk drowned in the pool of their Dedham home during a graduation party.On Wednesday, a Dedham District Court judge set an April 3 trial date for the case.A jury will likely be tasked with deciding if the couple is guilty of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors during the party in 2021. "At this point my clients want to get it resolved. It's a terrible tragedy. They're anxious to get this resolved because frankly...
DEDHAM, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island State Police arrest man who allegedly embezzled $3 million dollars from school for personal use

Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, announces the arrest of a Providence man for Embezzlement and Access to a Computer for Fraudulent Purposes. On Tuesday, Detectives from the Financial Crimes Unit arrested 35-year-old Nathan Kaufman, of Providence,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

